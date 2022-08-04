ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Abbie Chatfield has a frank discussion about how ADHD can affect women: 'A lot of my female friends have recently been diagnosed'

By Jimmy Briggs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Abbie Chatfield has had a frank discussion on her podcast about how Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) can affect women.

The Bachelor star, 26, spoke to psychologist Steph Georgiou on her It's A Lot podcast about her experiences growing up with ADHD and why it took until adulthood to finally get diagnosed.

The radio personality said her recent diagnosis had been met with skepticism as she wasn't seen to have the typically 'disruptive' symptoms associated with the disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZ4Lc_0h5BzTwH00
Abbie Chatfield (pictured) has had a frank discussion with a medical professional about how Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) can affect women

The pair discussed some of the unique ways ADHD may manifest in girls compared to boys.

Abbie noted male children typically become 'disruptive' while female children get overly quiet.

'A lot of my female friends have recently been diagnosed with ADHD. Is it something that's really undiagnosed in women?' Abbie asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNQnn_0h5BzTwH00
The Bachelor star, 26, spoke to psychologist Steph Georgiou on her It's A Lot podcast about her experiences growing up with ADHD 

Georgio said many young girls who struggle with ADHD at school typically engage in 'hiding behaviour' by sitting at the back of the classroom to avoid being noticed.

Abbie confirmed this was indeed her school experience as she was a 'goody two-shoes' and the two discussed how this behaviour can result in a delayed diagnosis.

Abbie revealed in May she was 'finally' diagnosed with the disorder at age 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXitk_0h5BzTwH00
Abbie is one of Australia's most in-demand influencers and media personalities

The news was confirmed on her Hot Nights With Abbie radio program, and she said she'd been trying to get a diagnosis for her symptoms for 18 months.

Abbie is one of Australia's most in-demand influencers and media personalities.

In addition to her popular radio program and podcast, she has endless lucrative endorsement deals on Instagram, and will soon debut as a judge on The Masked Singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217R5N_0h5BzTwH00
Abbie hosts both her podcast and the Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield radio program

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

'If my gut was telling me there was no chance, it might be different. But my mother’s instinct tells me my boy’s in there': Archie Battersbee’s mum lays bare what’s fuelled her loving fight... as she spends her final hours with him

No one could have fought harder. That much at least has been a comfort for Hollie Dance in these last desperate couple of days. ‘I know I did everything I could,’ she says. ‘Everything.’. Who could deny it? Week in, week out, as one legal battle has...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Hyperactivity
Daily Mail

Mutya Buena reveals she thought she was 'ugly' during height of fame with the Sugababes and lost work because she 'wasn't allowed' perform in same venues as the group after she left

Mutya Buena has admitted she thought she was 'fat' and 'ugly' when she was at the height of her success with the Sugababes. The singer, 37, told how she struggled with her body image while in the limelight with the group, which was made worse when she suffered a bout of the 'baby blues' after giving birth to her daughter Thalia, 17.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'My beautiful little boy fought right to the end – I’m so proud to be his mum': Mother of tragic 12-year-old Archie Battersbee pays tribute as his life support is switched off

It was the devastating end to the most heart-breaking of public legal battles. At 12.15pm yesterday, Archie Battersbee passed away in hospital, surrounded by his family, after doctors finally withdrew his life support. Appearing outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, East London, yesterday afternoon, where the 12-year-old has been...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grandmother and cancer survivor praises Texas death row inmate who wants to delay his execution so he can donate a kidney that could save her life: 'It's very brave'

A grandmother who might receive the kidneys of a death row inmate calls the convicted killer 'brave.'. Judy Frith, a grandmother and cancer survivor in Washington state, is seeking to potentially receive the kidneys of Ramiro Gonzales, who was convicted in 2006 in the rape and murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Love is still blooming! Couple, 61, recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met - posing alongside a 12ft sunflower

A couple prove their love is still blooming 40 years on by recreating a photo they took two years after they first met posing alongside a 12ft sunflower. Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, from Guelph, Ontario in Canada, took the original snap in September 1984 beside a 12ft sunflower which Paul had grown in his mother's garden.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Dame Deborah James reveals in book she wrote before her death that she suffered from crippling panic attacks for 20 years - but they stopped when she was told she was dying of cancer because she'd 'faced her biggest fear'

Dame Deborah James has revealed the crippling panic attacks that plagued her for two decades stopped when she found out she was dying. The broadcaster and campaigner, who died in June at the age of 40, has revealed in a book to be published posthumously that she lived with anxiety for 20 years.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I would never charge my child to live at home': Mother sparks debate after asking if her son, 18, should pay rent - some say no, but others say they make their children pay for food even if they're unemployed

A mother has sparked a fierce debate online after asking whether she should make her 18-year-old son pay rent now he is working. The anonymous woman, thought to be UK-based, took to parenting forum Mumsnet to garner opinions on her dilemma, revealing she would like to continue supporting the teenager, but it's a 'struggle'.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Hospitals are running low on epidurals for mothers-to-be: Some patients are given no choice over pain relief in delivery room amid shortage

Women are being denied a choice of pain relief during labour due to a shortage of epidural kits and the drug offered as an alternative, doctors have warned. Supplies of the kits and the painkiller Remifentanil are so low that some NHS hospitals are denying women their usual right to choose which one they would prefer.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

526K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy