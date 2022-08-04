14-year-old ATV chase suspect arrested in Slidell

Update: 08-04-22/4:30pm:

Slidell Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile, who was responsible for leading officers on a chase, yesterday evening. After posting a photograph of the ATV on social media, several tips led officers to a residence in the Oak Harbor area. The suspect was identified late last night, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Around 3pm this afternoon, the juvenile was placed under arrest and charged with: Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle, Negligent Injuring, and Operating an Off-Road Vehicle on a Public Roadway.

Chief Randy Fandal would like to thank all of the citizens for their tips and continued support of the Slidell Police Department.

Original Posting:

Slidell Police search for a suspect after leading officers on a high-speed chase early Wednesday evening leaving one officer injured.

“Shortly after 5:30 pm, a Slidell Police detective observed a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and traveling at speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city,” says a Slidell police report.

The suspect was able to evade officers by taking his vehicle off-road along a levee near Oak Harbor and then cut through to Interstate 10 where officers ultimately lost sight of the suspect.

During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash and was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Slidell Police are asking for your help with identifying the suspect.

“He is described to be a light-skinned, African American male, in his late teens – early 20’s, with short dreadlock style hair. Slidell Police believe the suspect lives in the Slidell area,” says the police report.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says, “During the last several months, we’ve had several issues with these types of vehicles driving recklessly around our city, causing issues, and putting innocent lives in danger. We ARE NOT going to tolerate it here. I can assure you we will find this individual, and he will face some very serious charges. And for anyone else who thinks they are going to be copycats and cause issues with these off-road vehicles, let me be the first to tell you that we will have zero tolerance. Expect to go to jail and have your vehicle impounded. Period.”

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 (option 9) or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.