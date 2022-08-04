ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Major update in mystery death of student, 19, found shot dead on roadside after ‘new evidence’ 12 years on

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoNVg_0h5BylqG00

A COUPLE has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student 12 years ago after cops reportedly discovered new evidence.

Argentine immigrant German “Luis” Clerici, 19, was reported missing on February 1 2010 before a woman found his body days later in rural Kansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nA0dM_0h5BylqG00
Cops arrested Kristopher Valadez, 32 - 12 years after college student German 'Luis' Clerici was found dead Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckjT4_0h5BylqG00
Candace Valadez is also facing murder charges Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Cops believe Clerici was killed before his body was dumped.

More than a decade later, cops arrested Kristopher and Candace Valadez, 32, on murder charges.

Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey revealed that officers had uncovered new evidence but didn’t share its contents, The Daily Beast reported.

Police records reveal that they were arrested in Greenville County, South Carolina last month and will be extradited to Kansas.

Clerici’s girlfriend Shauna McKee reportedly posted online that she knew the pair from her time working at a KwikTrip gas station.

A company official told the Daily Beast that Candace is an area supervisor.

They didn’t reveal how long she’s been employed by the company.

Cops found Clerici’s body on a dirt track on February 6, 2010.

He was last seen on January 29 and his phone was not used after January 30.

Police said that his shoes were clean and his wallet was still in his pocket, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Cops said this meant they could rule out a robbery gone wrong as they tried to establish the motive for the killing.

Police do not know why Clerici was targeted.

McKee told the Wichita Eagle at the time that she and Clerici were going to move into a new home.

She said: “I have no idea what happened. This is a complete and total shock to me – for everyone.”

Officers found Clerici’s car around four months after his body was found, The State revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peTYM_0h5BylqG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TytXN_0h5BylqG00

Lacey Rowe, who worked at the college where Clerici studied, said he was “always a gentleman”.

She said he was ambitious and had a “drive to do well”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOpJr_0h5BylqG00
Cops do not know why Clerici was targeted Credit: Facebook/German Luis Clerici

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Argentine#German#Butler County Sheriff#The Daily Beast#Kwiktrip#The Wichita Eagle
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House

A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
652K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy