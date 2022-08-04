GBCC, Upstate United, And Local Business Leaders Call For A Solution To The Unemployment Insurance Surcharge Crisis

Read on www.wicz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Phelps Mansion Museum To Begin First-Ever Summer Camp
The Phelps Mansion Museum is launching its first-ever summer camp. Tomorrow, the "Amazing Kids Magic Camp" will begin. Held in the ballroom of the 152-year-old mansion, the weeklong camp seeks to improve critical thinking skills. Through games and magic-lessons, the camp seeks to improve childrens' knowledge of science, technology, engineering...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Second-Annual Children's Peace Fair Held in Binghamton
Dozens gathered to call for world peace today. The second-annual Children's Peace Fair was held in the parking lot of Binghamton's First Congregational Church. Organized by Broome County Peace Action and Veterans for Peace, the event featured a variety of fun activities for local children. The day was also meant...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: August 8, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 400 Lithuanians met Sunday at the Lithuanian Hall on Clinton Street to celebrate the recent recognition of Lithuanian independence. The Binghamton production crew will start filming its new movie in Newark Valley this week. Several...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Southern Tier's HS Basketball Players Compete in Summer Hoops Festival
For the last 10 Summers, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York has brought together regional teams from around the state to compete here in Binghamton for the Summer Hoops Festival. This weekend, both girls and boys from high school's around the Southern Tier joined forces to take on squads from the likes of Buffalo, Rochester, Suffolk and more.
Comments / 0