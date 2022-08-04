Valley nursing homes managing COVID uptick with nationwide staffing shortage

Read on www.wfmj.com
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...

Trumbull County Health offers Novavax vaccine ahead of upcoming clinics
10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, 2165 Highland Ave S.W. in Warren. Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave N.E. in Warren. Thursday, August 11th. 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Warren Township Fire Department, 750 N. River Rd. N.W. in...
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...

Youngstown's bikeshare program secures four charging locations throughout downtown
YoGo Bikeshare has announced on Friday that it has secured four locations throughout the downtown area. This is following concept approval from the Youngstown's Design Review Committee to install its electrical bicycle charging stations. YoGo, much like other companies and consumers had to battle shipping delays and supply chain issues,...

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases
COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces grant funding for local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A selection of enforcement agencies across Ohio, including several in Northeast Ohio, will receive a fresh sum of grant funding from the state government, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday. Altogether, 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will be awarded a total of $5.7 million,...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
MYCAP hosts free Community Health Day
Cars lined up around the block for the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP)'s first free Community Health Day on Friday.

Hope Foundation of Mahoning Valley offering thousands for sick children
The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is offering up to $2,500 in financial aid for families of sick children. The Foundation is currently accepting applications for children and families and the DreamCatchers for Kids wish funds. Due to the unknown and the need, the Foundation has reallocated additional funds to help families in any way possible.
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
Niles teachers issue strike notice
Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don't see progress in contract negotiations.
Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard
Save A Step Community Store in Girard is now offering fresh produce thanks to support from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP).
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
Well here's a story you probably weren't expecting to hear -- what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It's not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don't want to lay in it.
Warren Family Mission to give away school supplies
That giveaway will last from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mission on Tod Avenue Northwest.

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
