California State

Genomic information being used to develop organic strawberries

Genomic information being used to develop organic strawberries. With over 700,000 pounds produced and $2.3 million in farm sales, strawberries are an important crop for New Hampshire farmers. But improving the cultivated strawberry through breeding is particularly challenging. The cultivated strawberries has four times as many chromosome sets as humans,...
AGRICULTURE
Funding available to New Jersey counties for spotted lanternfly treatment

Funding available to New Jersey counties for spotted lanternfly treatment. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to counties for costs they accrue for chemical treatment activities associated with spotted lanternfly control.
POLITICS

