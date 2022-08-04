Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?

Owning your very own castle would be a dream come true, but they are difficult to find and if you want to build your own it’s going to take lots of money. Which is why I wanted to see if there were any castles available on Airbnb as a rental. I’ve seen castles for sale in the state of Texas but when looking at rentals I was only able to find one. The only castle available to rent is in Lago Vista, Texas and is mesmerizing but it also comes with a huge price tag even for a short stay.

LAGO VISTA, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO