New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup

When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon. According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. The man was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

New Orleans woman allegedly stabs 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) after they were stabbed by a distraught woman at their home in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Detectives booked 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City

You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man found dead with 'trauma' to body in New Orleans East, police say

A man was found dead in the 3900 block of Downman Road Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police received a call a little before 5:30 p.m. and upon responding, found a man who was unconscious near the intersection of Downman and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. Police said he had "trauma" to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
