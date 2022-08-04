Read on 107jamz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Truth About Zion Williamson's New NBA ContractWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NOLA.com
Man shot uptown near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was injured in a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police said early Monday. The shooting was reported the police at 4:16 a.m. at the busy intersection (map). Authorities did not give a more specific location or release any more details about what happened.
NOLA.com
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
Organizers say BUKU Fest will not return in 2023
On Thursday, The BUKU Music + Art Project announced that they will not return in 2023.
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
NOPD: Two sent to hospital after argument turned violent Saturday
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road and discovered that the alleged suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon. According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. The man was...
Double shooting near Morrison Road sends two men to the hospital
According to the NOPD, officers learned that two people were shot in the 7000 block of Martin Drive near Morrison Road.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
fox8live.com
New $5 million road and boat launch project almost complete for West End
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A $5 million road restoration, and boat launch project is nearly completed along the New Orleans Lakefront at Breakwater Drive, but people waiting for a redevelopment plan for the entire West End area will have to wait a little longer. “This has been a really nice job...
KNOE TV8
New Orleans woman allegedly stabs 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) after they were stabbed by a distraught woman at their home in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Detectives booked 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City
You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
NOLA.com
Man found dead with 'trauma' to body in New Orleans East, police say
A man was found dead in the 3900 block of Downman Road Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police received a call a little before 5:30 p.m. and upon responding, found a man who was unconscious near the intersection of Downman and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. Police said he had "trauma" to his body.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0