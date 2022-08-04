ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Registration for fall, winter recreational activities now open in Georgetown

By Hunter Terrell
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides

The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD heads back to school Aug. 18

GISD students will endure a total of 170 full instruction days from Aug. 18-May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Georgetown ISD students, teachers and staff will head back to the classroom Aug. 18. According to GISD's district calendar, students will have a total of 170 full instruction days and...
GEORGETOWN, TX
townandtourist.com

15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)

Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
Georgetown, TX
Government
Community Impact Austin

Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin

A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Membership-based practice Aroha Medical now open in Pflugerville

Aroha Medical provides membership-based primary care services. (Courtesy Aroha Medical) Direct primary care practice Aroha Medical opened July 14 at 1317 Picadilly Drive, Unit C-302, Pflugerville. Direct primary care is a type of health care for which patients pay a monthly fee for direct access to their physician. Aroha Medical's scope of services includes general primary care, preventative counseling and in-house lab work. 512-640-0641. https://arohamedical.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos

Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation
Community Impact Austin

Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock

Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KDAF

Some cities repel rain, while others attract it, study finds

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown to host fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk event

The fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk will be held Sept. 17. (Courtesy Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host its fifth annual K-9 Kerplunk event Sept. 17 at the Georgetown Recreation Center outdoor pool, according to a release from the city. The fur-friendly event will...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Luxury hair salon Volt Salons takes over Level 12 Salon in Bee Cave, Lakeway

The salon has locations in Bee Cave and Lakeway. (Courtesy Volt Salons) Level 12 Salon underwent new ownership and became Volt Salons in May. The salon has a location in Lakeway at 2009 Main St., Ste. 120, Lakeway, known as Volt on Main. There is a second location in Bee Cave at 15500 Hwy. 71, Ste. 240, Bee Cave, called Volt71. The luxury hair salon specializes in hair extensions, color, cuts, treatments and stylings. Lakeway: 512-952-9871, Bee Cave: 512-923-1126. www.voltsalons.com.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September

Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy