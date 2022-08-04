Businesses say economy in Douglas is doing well, despite worries elsewhere

It’s a hot, busy summer in Douglas and it feels considerably busier than usual – just pull into the parking lot at any convenience store or gas station in town and you’ll find it full to the brim almost any time of the day. The vehicles’ plates read like state names listed in a road atlas: Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana and more.

While most economists hesitate to definitively say the U.S. is in a recession, there’s no doubt that living expenses have gone up exponentially in the last several months. Most people would agree that it’s becoming more and more challenging for Americans to make ends meet with the prices of groceries and gas.

New York Times Economist Ben Casselman wrote last week that the U.S. is not in a recession, at least, “probably” not.

Casselman said, “Economic output, as measured by gross domestic product, fell in the first quarter of the year. Government data may show that it fell in the second quarter as well. Such a two-quarter decline would meet a common, though unofficial, definition of a recession.

“Most economists still don’t think the United States meets the formal definition, which is based on a broader set of indicators, including measures of income, spending and job growth. But they aren’t quite as sure as they were a few weeks ago. The housing market has slowed sharply, income and spending are struggling to keep pace with inflation, and a closely watched measure of layoffs has begun to creep up,” he wrote July 26.

BUSINESS IS GOOD

Several business owners and managers in Douglas said the local economy is doing well in spite of the state of the economy.

Jen Pollack is a co-owner of Restaurant Central, which includes Grasslands Market, Ranahan Steakhouse and the Liquor Cabinet.

“The local economy has picked up. We’ve certainly seen it pick up at (Ranahan’s). People want to get out. In Grasslands, we’ve had about the same number of people come through the doors. I’d say it’s pretty consistent with the last two years, not counting Covid,” she said. “A lot of families are coming through town. If you take a look at the plates, they’re from all over.”

Jen said she’s been lucky with her downtown bookstore, Jen’s Books, because although walk-in traffic has been quite poor due to downtown construction, she also sells books online – and that helps.

She did have in-person repeat customers at the bookstore recently – all the way from West Virginia.

“They told me they were here years ago on their honeymoon. They came back with five kids. They were just the neatest people,” she said of the visiting family.

Walk-in traffic for downtown businesses has decreased this summer due to the street repairs on 2nd and 3rd.

“It’s hard on all of the businesses with the roads closed,” she said.

The construction is scheduled to be completed before the start of the Wyoming State Fair (which is just two weeks away) according to City of Douglas Director of Planning & Community Development Clara Chaffin.

BOOM OR STATUS QUO?

Jen’s husband, Ed Pollack, said he believes there’s an uptick in business over last year, due to an increase in oilfield/energy industry traffic since March or April.

Others agree, including 1st Interstate Inn Manager Shelly Rutten.

Rutten said she saw an increase in energy industry workers at the 43-room hotel in March and April, as well.

“Our business is better than last year. We have more energy people. Some construction workers. Some tourism. There’s not a lot of families, they go for bigger places with pools,” she said. “I think (the energy industry) is busy now, but not as busy as we’re going to see it in the next year or so. Personally, I see it as the energy (boom) will come back. Maybe it’s wishful thinking.”

The inn is not completely booked up, yet, but “it’s starting to increase. We have people starting to book for state fair,” Rutten said.

Village Inn restaurant owner Dave Angiolillo said his business is doing really well right now, too.

“Business is good. Sales are good. We were up double-digit sales for the first six months of the year. Now we have about evened out for the year. One of the best things that has happened to the local economy, which has helped my business, is Door Dash. Carry-out is 20% of my business. A lot of people call in and pick up their food in the evenings or have it delivered. About a fourth of that is Door Dash sales. I was very happy to see them come to our community and start delivering. I knew delivery would be the way to increase my business in the future,” he said.

Asked if the high price of gas has affected his business this year, Angiolillo said no.

“I don’t think any economic factors have hurt my business – my business is doing well.”

While business is good for the restaurant owner, he continues to have staffing issues, he said – a likely carryover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s still a shortage of good help. People who have been with me awhile are good employees. Others . . . when they decide to leave, they say it’s easy – they’ll just go find another job because there are so many jobs available. Even with good benefits, like sick pay, retirement, vacation time, it’s hard to get people to stay. I’ve had a lot of turnover and hired a lot of new staff in the last year,” he said.

GAS PRICES STILL HIGH

As of Aug. 1, the lowest price for regular gasoline in Douglas was at Maverick (Yellowstone Hwy.) at $4.33/gallon, while the highest price was listed at Sinclair (1728 E. Richards) at $4.55/gallon. Compare those prices to Casper, only 45 minutes away on I-25 – which range from $3.57/gallon (Sam’s Club) to the high of $4.18/gallon at the Exxon station on E. Yellowstone Hwy.

Based on Douglas’ average of $4.40/gallon and Casper’s average of $3.66/gallon, Douglas is considerably higher by .74 cents a gallon (regular gas prices based on those posted by gasbuddy.com Aug. 1 and firsthand, in-person recording).

Still it’s a decrease in gas prices, which hopefully is a good sign. A month ago Wyoming’s gas prices stood at an average high of $4.90-$5.19, according to AAA’s website: https://gasprices.aaa.com