Pumpkin Spice Oreos Return to Oklahoma Grocery Stores This Month!

Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice season: Release date and menu
AS THE summer months wind down, Americans across the country are gearing up for pumpkin spice season. Krispy Kreme is among the first chains nationwide to announce their pumpkin spice food and drinks, causing many to wonder when they can head to stores. When does Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice season...
Krispy Kreme Kicks off Pumpkin Spice Season With New Fall Doughnut Collection
As fall lovers eagerly await the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, Krispy Kreme is getting an early start on the game. With summer quickly drawing to a close, the iconic doughnut chain, known and loved for its Original Glazed Doughnuts and other doughnut offerings, is preparing to roll out an all-new doughnut collection celebrating all things fall, and all four doughnuts and two drinks in the lineup are pumpkin spice!
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Oreo announce the return of a fall flavor after five years
It might not seem like pumpkin spice season is upon us yet, but it is creeping in. Oreo is one of the first brands to announce the summer return of their fall flavor – the Pumpkin Spice cookie, which hasn't been available since 2017.The cookie, which has pumpkin spice cream sandwiched between two golden Oreos, will hit shelves on Aug. 15, the brand announced on social media on Wednesday. While August may seem early to introduce a classic fall flavor, pumpkin spice lovers rejoiced on social media. And Oreo isn't the only brand expected to make a pumpkin spice announcement this...
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022
With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
According to Some, Cracker Barrel Has Gone ‘Woke’ by Offering Vegan Sausage
Of all the things people could choose to be upset about in 2022, Tennessee-based Southern restaurant and country store chain Cracker Barrel adding vegan sausage patties to its breakfast menu was certainly not on anyone’s outrage radar this year. But here we are, America. This is the line in...
Podcast: The Blue Whale of Catoosa
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Catoosa, Oklahoma, the site of a massive landlocked whale—and possibly the greatest anniversary gift ever. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring,...
