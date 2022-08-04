Read on larrybrownsports.com
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night
On Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook sent out a tweet. The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Durant Was Frustrated With Ben Simmons After He Didn't Respond And Left Nets Group Chat After Being Asked If He Would Play In Game 4, Says NBA Insider
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that notably disappointed in the playoffs this year, not winning a single game in the first round despite the presence of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They were however missing Ben Simmons, so perhaps things could have been different were he to have played.
Andrew Wiggins being targeted by 1 interesting team?
Andrew Wiggins has some jewelry now, and that could make him a target for one particularly interesting NBA team. Cleveland Cavaliers writer Evan Dammarell reports Friday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins is a name to keep an eye on for the Cavs. Dammarell adds that Cleveland has floated around the idea of a reunion with Wiggins for a while now (but adds that a potential pursuit of Wiggins would take place next summer, not this summer).
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe
We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
Kyle Kuzma Reveals How He Felt After Lakers Chose Him Over Brandon Ingram And Lonzo Ball
The summer of 2019 saw the Los Angeles Lakers make a move that changed the trajectory of their franchise. After drafting well with lottery picks in the late-Kobe era of the team. With a roster full of young pieces and draft assets, the team signed LeBron James in 2018 as a free agent.
Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”
Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
Nets dropping notable hint about Kyrie Irving?
The toxic relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets appears to be swinging back the other way. In a series of Instagram posts this week, the Nets seemed to indicate that tensions with Irving were cooling. The seven-time All-Star Irving hosted a pro-am event on Thursday at Kean University in Union, NJ, close to where Irving grew up and attended high school. Irving himself played in the event, dubbed “More Than A Run,” and the Nets went out of their way to share several photos of Irving doing so on their official social media pages.
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Mookie Betts got into it with Giants pitcher over celebration
Mookie Betts got into it Thursday with San Francisco Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia over the team’s celebration. For a few years, Los Angeles Dodgers hitters have celebrated big hits by tapping their head — something that is done by basketball players after big shots. In the top of...
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Saturday night. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
