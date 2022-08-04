Read on larrybrownsports.com
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
Buccaneers’ QBs coach makes big Tom Brady statement
Training camp is a time of optimism around the NFL, but one statement from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp may serve as a warning for the rest of the league more than anything else. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen had very high praise for Tom Brady when speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King last week. King relayed that Christensen had recently told GM Jason Licht that Brady is in the best form of his career.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech
Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim
Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Cole Beasley speaks on Bills departure: 'I won't regret leaving'
Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills split back in March. He was released after requesting a trade. The team did save against the salary cap in letting him go, however, general manager Brandon Beane did express a desire to bring Beasley back. That did not happen. For the first time...
Aaron Rodgers discusses relationship with ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick dated for about two years before they split in 2020. The Green Bay Packers star has said very little publicly about the relationship since, but it sounds like he has fond memories of the time the two spent together. During his wide-ranging interview with the...
49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player
Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
Odell Beckham Jr. sounds interested in joining Von Miller on the Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the top free agents on the open market as he rehabs. He is recovering from a torn ACL injury he sustained with the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s Super Bowl. Eventually Beckham will be good to go. Could that mean a signature...
Cooper Kupp reveals stance on potential Odell Beckham return
The Los Angeles Rams continue to put on a full-court press when it comes to recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. back to the team. Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL, remains a free agent as training camps get underway across the NFL. The Rams have been vocal about their desire to bring him back, and that includes leading receiver Cooper Kupp.
Broncos Player 'Throwing Punches' During Training Camp Saturday
A fight broke out between players during Denver Broncos training camp practice on Saturday. According to multiple reports, third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim threw multiple punches after getting tangled up with offensive guard Zack Johnson. The Broncos selected Agim with a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Through his first...
Colts Working Out LB Kadofi Wright
Wright went undrafted out of Buffalo in 2022 and recently caught on with the Broncos before the team let him go. During his five years at Buffalo, Wright appeared in 49 games and recorded 147 tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. We will have more news on...
Video: Jets rookie Garrett Wilson is worst golfer of all-time
New York Jets rookie Garrett Wilson definitely chose the right sport. Wilson went viral this week for his disastrous attempt to play golf. The 22-year-old took some hacks at his local TopGolf and put a lot of meat into his swing … so much so that the club went flying out of Wilson’s hands and into the night. Take a look at the video.
Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Dolphins’ tampering shows plenty, Deshaun Watson suspension and more
The Miami Dolphins were hammered with penalties for tampering on Tuesday afternoon, and it shows why the organization has been in disarray for years. The Miami Dolphins had a very bad week. For many reasons. On Tuesday, the Dolphins were found guilty of significant tampering charges by the NFL, and...
Video: Chiefs safety nails 65-yard practice field goal
The Kansas City Chiefs already have a top-notch kicker in Harrison Butker, but safety Justin Reid could apparently fill in just fine in the event of an emergency. Reid tweeted a video Sunday of himself kicking a 65-yard field goal during training camp. Reid, who kicks with his right foot,...
N’Keal Harry suffers big injury setback with new team
N’Keal Harry cannot catch a break, even after leaving the New England Patriots. Harry, traded to the Chicago Bears during the offseason, suffered a potentially severe ankle injury during practice Saturday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While the team is hoping the injury is less serious than it looked, they are expecting the worst.
