The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: 4 charged in man’s 2014 death at Northland Mall in Southfield due in court
The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court on Monday. Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
Police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the LEIN, allegedly to get personal information on a woman...
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
Lawsuit filed by man who spent 15 years in prison for fatal fire in Oakland County
A man who won his freedom last year after 15 years in prison filed a lawsuit against people involved in his case, including investigators, a prosecutor, and jailhouse informants who testified against him. Juwan Deering, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted of setting a fire that killed five...
WATCH: Detroit police looking for man caught on video slashing tires
Detroit police are asking for tips after a man was spotted on a Project Green Light camera slashing someone’s tires on the city’s northwest side.
One-car crash on I-96 leads to arrest of 2 intoxicated men with guns, one who had to be tased, tackled
Two people are in custody after a one-car crash on I-96 early Sunday morning. Authorities said both men were intoxicated and had guns with CPLs. One suspect had to be tased and tackled.
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
Cops: Escaped Eastpointe prisoner tried to hide from police during traffic stop by hiding under clothes in mom's car
An 18-year-old suspect who escaped from police on Monday evening is once again behind bars while his girlfriend and mother face charges for helping him while on the run, police said.
Detroit-area man held in 25-year-old St. Clair County death
A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens.
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city's south end
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city’s south end. Officials with the Dearborn Heights Police Department told WWJ officers are currently working an area on the city’s south side Friday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton
FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
Another violent Saturday in Detroit sees at least a dozen people shot, including two mass shootings
Police are investigating after another deadly weekend in Detroit. At least a dozen people were shot in three separate incidents, including two apparent mass shootings on Saturday.
