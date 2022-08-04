Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?

Read on ktemnews.com
Related
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
New List Says Texas Has 3 of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
If you're traveling, there are some wonderful places in the Lone Star State to see. However, there are also areas that you probably wouldn't want to spend time in, and according to a new list, three of the worst cities in the nation to visit are located in Texas. Let's take a closer look at these places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
Did You Know There's A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
This Texas city is home to the world's largest Whataburger!
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Rockport, TX USA
We where looking for the beach here in rockport, we found Fulton Beach Park. We walked around for a bit and came back to the truck and I saw the heart on one of the wooden poles.
Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
tpr.org
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches
Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
This Charming Texas Town By The Sea Has Tons Of Beach Activities & A Dreamy Boardwalk
If you're looking for a last-minute vacation before school starts, or you still want to hold on to the last few days of this year's summer, a Texas beach town vacation might do the trick. We're talking specifically about an adorable seaside community in Port Aransas, Texas, called Cinnamon Shore....
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0