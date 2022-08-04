The summer season is in full swing at Genesee Country Village & Museum, and the month of August is packed with programs and events for the whole family. The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and presents daily programming in the Historic Village, opportunities to interact with costumed interpreters and see 19th-century trades in action, meet farm animals, enjoy lunch or a craft beer in the Depot Restaurant and Freight House Pub, shop in the Flint Hill Store, and more. Daily admission tickets are available for purchase online at a discounted rate: https://shop.gcv.org/daily-admission-ticket-2022-season.html.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO