Rochester, NY

westsidenewsny.com

Empire State Ride cyclists camp in Spencerport

More than 200 cyclists arrived at Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post #330 in Spencerport on July 29, completing the sixth leg of their 500+ mile ride across New York to raise funds for cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo. After a full day of riding, the cyclists enjoyed dinner and an evening program before camping for the night on the grounds of the Legion Post on Trimmer Road.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Arts Festival returns August 13 and 14

A new partnership is a bonus for the Brockport Arts Festival. Each year, when the Brockport Arts Festival concludes, the planning committee meets to discuss the festival events and activities. After the 2019 Brockport Arts Festival, event committee members planned some changes. The goal was to improve upon past event details and add more community partners. But then the pandemic hit, which resulted in the cancellation of the Brockport Arts Festival for two consecutive years.
BROCKPORT, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WHEC TV-10

Last day of Puerto Rican Festival Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican festival is back in Rochester this weekend. It kicked off with a parade Saturday morning from City Hall. Just like all the others, the Puerto Rican festival took a few years off because of the pandemic, so people were excited to have it back this summer.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Summer fun at Genesee Country Village & Museum

The summer season is in full swing at Genesee Country Village & Museum, and the month of August is packed with programs and events for the whole family. The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and presents daily programming in the Historic Village, opportunities to interact with costumed interpreters and see 19th-century trades in action, meet farm animals, enjoy lunch or a craft beer in the Depot Restaurant and Freight House Pub, shop in the Flint Hill Store, and more. Daily admission tickets are available for purchase online at a discounted rate: https://shop.gcv.org/daily-admission-ticket-2022-season.html.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
BATAVIA, NY
Person
George Eastman
Person
Frederick Law Olmsted
iheart.com

Little Italy Festival 2022

Voted a "Best Cultural Festival of Rochester" for 2017 & 2018 by the readers of City Newspaper. The festival has regularly received proclamations and strong support each year from town, city, county, state and federal-level officials. It is an inclusive "neighborhood celebration" - NOT ONLY AN ITALIAN FEST! It brings diversity, and both multi-cultural and economic opportunities to the Rochester, NY area. It's Rochester's biggest and most popular Italian Fest and Neighborhood Celebration!
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record

Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Avenue#Maplewood#American#Chair
WHEC TV-10

First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
Politics
Politics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY

