Public Use Restrictions increase to Phase B on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests

Oregon DHS looking for missing 3-month-old from La Grande
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is searching for a missing baby who could be in danger. According to DHS, 3-month-old Oakley Miller disappeared from La Grande on Wednesday with his mother, McKinzie Simonis. They may still be in the area, possibly staying at a hotel.
Beech Creek Fire threatens homes, structures
A wildfire is threatening multiple homes and structures in Grant County, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported Wednesday.
Car crash closes westbound lane on I-84, near La Grande
LA GRANDE, Ore. — A car crash has closed the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). ODOT reported the road is closed from the Baker City exit 304 to the site of the crash near milepost 270, 5 miles east of La Grande.
Richland Man Arrested for Attempt to Elude
RICHLAND – (Press release from Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On August 2, 2022 at approximately 12:04 p.m., Sgt. Eric Colton was in the Keating Valley area on patrol when he received information from Union County regarding a black Honda sedan that eluded law enforcement. While still in the area, Sgt. Colton saw a vehicle matching that description make a u-turn behind his vehicle. He followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and continued driving at an accelerated speed while passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. In the interest of public safety, Sgt. Colton discontinued following the vehicle.
