Public Use Restrictions increase to Phase B on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests

RICHLAND – (Press release from Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On August 2, 2022 at approximately 12:04 p.m., Sgt. Eric Colton was in the Keating Valley area on patrol when he received information from Union County regarding a black Honda sedan that eluded law enforcement. While still in the area, Sgt. Colton saw a vehicle matching that description make a u-turn behind his vehicle. He followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and continued driving at an accelerated speed while passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. In the interest of public safety, Sgt. Colton discontinued following the vehicle.

RICHLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO