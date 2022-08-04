Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday, but staying sunny
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the work week. Patchy fog Wednesday morning will be brief. Sunshine in store throughout the day and the remainder of the work week. A chance for an isolated/stray shower to develop south of HWY 10 Wednesday afternoon. Tracking the next weather maker over the weekend.
Culvert replacement to impact Highway H traffic south of Edgar
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of County Road H south of Edgar is scheduled to close Thursday for a culvert replacement. Road construction is happening in the towns of Emmet and Cleveland. The work is on Highway H between State Highway 153 and County Road P. The culvert is approximately 1/8 mile north of Holstein Road.
Blue-green algae is harmful to humans and pets
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - While coming across algae at the lake is unpleasant, certain types can even be dangerous. Marathon County Health Department said August is usually the peak time for algae blooms. That includes blue-green algae, which isn’t technically algae. “It looks like algae, but it’s actually a...
Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is working to fill a critical blood shortage while also rewarding donors. People who donate blood on Wednesday will earn a free ticket to the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. The fair is Aug. 23-28. The donation drive is Aug....
Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at the City Walk Apartments in Wausau Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it. Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments. She was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window. “We...
Community plant swap to be held at Wausau library Aug. 15-20
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library Wausau branch will host a plant swap Aug. 15-20. Members of the public can drop off a plant for someone else to have or take a plant that another person has donated. Plants will be set up on tables on the concrete patio near MCPL Wausau’s front entrance. Just stop by any time the library is open during the week to take or leave a plant. If you leave a plant, it is recommended that you also attach a brief set of instructions for caring for it.
Wausau West football begins season with a new coach, more versatile offense
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West football made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season,and they look to use that as a building block for this season. The Warriors split the Wisconsin Valley Conference on their way to heights the program hasn’t seen in recent years, winning at least seven games for the first time since 2013, but they aim to take it a step further.
August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point. Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation. From...
Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans
Arpin, Wis. (WSAW) - Regardless of whether you are or aren’t a veteran, or if you have a veteran family member, everyone can appreciate a tremendous cause with the annual Arpin Car Show, hosted by the Arpin Advancement Organization. The show proudly supports the Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization,...
D.C. Everest football is preparing to bounce back using the air attack
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season, and is looking to use their new quarterback’s arm often on offense. The 5-5 record last year came after the team won the Wisconsin Valley Conference in 2020, and looked to take...
Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
YMCA of the Northwoods to offer 6th graders free membership for the 2022-23 school year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting this fall, the YMCA of the Northwoods will offer 6th graders a free membership to the YMCA. The 6th Grade Initiative is a middle school engagement program. Its goal is to strengthen healthy choices and behaviors for young teens to young adulthood. Kids entering sixth grade can sign up now at the YMCA of the Northwoods.
Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman celebrates gold medal won at U20 World Championships
Cali, Colombia. (WSAW) - When the U20 World Championships men’s 4x400 meter race finished on Saturday, Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman was a gold medalist. ”I was just that happy. There was nothing that was going to take that smile off my face. I mean, I worked for it so it was not coming off for quite a few hours,” Schwartzman said.
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery sentenced to life in prison, with no eligibility of parole
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man was convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibilty of parole. Henry West was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but on the day of the sentencing requested a new attorney. The request postponed the sentencing.
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Circuit Court has appointed a special prosecutor to review the Sheriff’s Office in an investigation involving allegations of altered reports that could impact court cases. “In an effort to move forward the District Attorney requested a Public Integrity investigation of the...
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed receiver for Annie’s Campground has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to prevent former owner Ann Retzlaff from “from taking any action that would disrupt the operations, marketing, and sale of the campground.”. Seth E. Dizard and his attorneys filed...
