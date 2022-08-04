ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday, but staying sunny

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the work week. Patchy fog Wednesday morning will be brief. Sunshine in store throughout the day and the remainder of the work week. A chance for an isolated/stray shower to develop south of HWY 10 Wednesday afternoon. Tracking the next weather maker over the weekend.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Culvert replacement to impact Highway H traffic south of Edgar

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of County Road H south of Edgar is scheduled to close Thursday for a culvert replacement. Road construction is happening in the towns of Emmet and Cleveland. The work is on Highway H between State Highway 153 and County Road P. The culvert is approximately 1/8 mile north of Holstein Road.
EDGAR, WI
WSAW

Blue-green algae is harmful to humans and pets

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - While coming across algae at the lake is unpleasant, certain types can even be dangerous. Marathon County Health Department said August is usually the peak time for algae blooms. That includes blue-green algae, which isn’t technically algae. “It looks like algae, but it’s actually a...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is working to fill a critical blood shortage while also rewarding donors. People who donate blood on Wednesday will earn a free ticket to the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. The fair is Aug. 23-28. The donation drive is Aug....
MARSHFIELD, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
WSAW

Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
MINOCQUA, WI
WSAW

Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at the City Walk Apartments in Wausau Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it. Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments. She was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window. “We...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Community plant swap to be held at Wausau library Aug. 15-20

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library Wausau branch will host a plant swap Aug. 15-20. Members of the public can drop off a plant for someone else to have or take a plant that another person has donated. Plants will be set up on tables on the concrete patio near MCPL Wausau’s front entrance. Just stop by any time the library is open during the week to take or leave a plant. If you leave a plant, it is recommended that you also attach a brief set of instructions for caring for it.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau West football begins season with a new coach, more versatile offense

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West football made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season,and they look to use that as a building block for this season. The Warriors split the Wisconsin Valley Conference on their way to heights the program hasn’t seen in recent years, winning at least seven games for the first time since 2013, but they aim to take it a step further.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point. Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation. From...
STEVENS POINT, WI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAW

Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans

Arpin, Wis. (WSAW) - Regardless of whether you are or aren’t a veteran, or if you have a veteran family member, everyone can appreciate a tremendous cause with the annual Arpin Car Show, hosted by the Arpin Advancement Organization. The show proudly supports the Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization,...
ARPIN, WI
WSAW

Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
WAUSAU, WI

