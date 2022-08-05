ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire controlled in Clearlake

LAKE COUNTY -- Evacuation orders triggered by a fast-moving wildfire along a stretch of Highway 53 in Clearlake Thursday afternoon have been lifted, according to authorities.

The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvlu2_0h5BaKv500
Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake. PG&E Wildfire Camera

The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.

Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.

Ogulin Fire - Evacuation Map

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit reported that it was assisting on the fire at 3 p.m. and said the fire was at 10 acres and 20% contained. There were reports that the forward progress of the fire has stopped.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the evacuation orders were lifted by around 4 p.m. Caltrans said Highway 53 reopened to traffic by around 4:45 p.m.

CBS San Francisco

Bird flu outbreak has wildlife centers scrambling to isolate birds

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) -- California wildlife officials made an announcement on July 15 that sent shivers through the animal care community: there is a bird flu outbreak.Three cases of bird flu, or influenza, were discovered in the Sacramento area. Since then, more infected birds have been found in Sonoma County, and now wildlife facilities are scrambling to isolate themselves from the virus.When 11-year-old Izzy Dettweiler shakes a box of oats, her ten chickens come running. She's cared for them in her backyard for more than a year now."I don't really know why.  I just saw them once and thought, that...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout

On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
