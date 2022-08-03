ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin

People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language

Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
ROCHESTER, NY
verywellhealth.com

Facial Paralysis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Facial paralysis is difficulty moving part of the face, and it can be a serious symptom. Usually, facial paralysis affects one side of the face. It may affect the whole side or only the upper or lower part of the face. It rarely affects both sides. Symptoms include slurred speech,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

How to Determine Your Degree of Hearing Loss

Hearing loss affects more people than you may realize. About 15% of American adults—that's 37.5 million people—report some difficulty with hearing. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including exposure to loud noises or an infection, and it often progresses gradually. Hearing loss can impair your...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Learning French, volunteering and gardening in middle-age: The lifestyle hacks that could help 'ward off dementia', according to science

Learning a new language, volunteering and gardening in middle-age are among the activities that could protect against dementia, a study claimed today. Brighton and Sussex Medical School researchers said an 'intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle' may keep the memory-robbing condition at bay. The study tracked nearly 1,200 Brits over...
SCIENCE
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Living With Intent: A Speech Therapist Explains the Parkinson Voice Project Strategy

I recently had a FaceTime conversation with Brittany Dunnum, a speech therapist in Lewiston, Idaho, who works with Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients and utilizes methods developed by the nonprofit Parkinson Voice Project. I met her in Washington, D.C., at the 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum sponsored by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
LEWISTON, ID
MedicalXpress

Fewer rural early-onset Alzheimer's patients see specialists

Rural Americans suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's are less likely than city dwellers to be seen by specialists and receive tests that can benefit both them and their families, new research has found. While a majority of Alzheimer's patients are over age 65, about 6% have early onset between ages 30...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

'Autistic Person' or 'Person With Autism'?

Parents are often introduced to autism and its language from the vantage point of the medical model. Parents' relationship with autism and their use of language involves an experiential process. Family members, friends, and professionals have various meanings attached to autism that influence their language. As a neurotypical mother, my...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

New treatment retrains the brain to successfully deal with chronic back pain

KENSINGTON, Australia — Scientists in Australia have developed the first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the brain and back communicate with each other. The 12-week course, which focuses on the patient’s nervous system and pain manipulation rather than using painkillers, leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment. Researchers say the system, called sensorimotor retraining, changes how people think about their body in pain, how they process sensations from their back, and how they move their back as they go about daily lives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Education, job, and social life may help protect brain from cognitive decline

Why do some people with amyloid plaques in their brains associated with Alzheimer's disease show no signs of the disease, while others with the same amount of plaque have clear memory and thinking problems? Researchers looked at genetic and life course factors that may help create a "cognitive reserve" that provides a buffer against the disease in a study published in the August 3, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
HEALTH

