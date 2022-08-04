Through Her Eyes: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision

Read on abovethelaw.com
Why do we care about what the Nine Robed Figures have to say? There are the routine answers: Marbury, Plessy, Roe, Dobbs, Bruen, Gideon, Bakke, etc. But to answer in this way already misses the point. One could go on and analyze the merits of the decisions to undercut the authority of the decisions handed down — Marbury could have easily been resolved differently if the judges ordered a dude to deliver some mail, after all. What grants their opinions the power of judgment as such? As it turns out, it doesn’t have much to do with them. It has to do with us.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
'Staunchly pro-life' GOP congresswoman compares her party's policies to 'Handmaid’s Tale'
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized some GOP states for advancing policies that would not allow abortion exceptions for incest or rape. She also described herself as "staunchly pro-life."
Facing a court order to produce documents, a (now former) Jones Day partner told his client to “burn” an internal messaging app (3XC). Why would a Biglaw partner tell anyone to do something that seemingly contravenes every principle of litigation? He says it’s because he said some stuff of the app that could be embarrassing to his wife… who just happens to be a politician.
Being a lawyer can be an extremely stressful job. Attorneys often need to contend with antagonistic adversaries who can make the life of a counterpart a living hell. In addition, lawyers may have to handle clients who can make it difficult to complete a representation. As mentioned in a prior article, it is not uncommon for clients to provide gifts to lawyers in order to thank them for a job well done. However, most of the time, the only thank you a lawyer gets from a client (even if the attorney goes above and beyond normal expectations) is getting paid on time, and this is almost always a sufficient expression of gratitude from clients.
“Abortion law in Indiana leads to fallout for state, politics; The state, national leaders and activists on both sides are gearing up for long slog over abortion laws”: Amber Phillips and Tom Hamburger of The Washington Post have this report. And in Sunday’s edition of The New York Times,...
