ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Through Her Eyes: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision

By SAM SLINEY
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago
Read on abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Harvard Law Professor Argues That The Supreme Court No Longer Cares About Its Own 'Legitimacy.' What Now?

Why do we care about what the Nine Robed Figures have to say? There are the routine answers: Marbury, Plessy, Roe, Dobbs, Bruen, Gideon, Bakke, etc. But to answer in this way already misses the point. One could go on and analyze the merits of the decisions to undercut the authority of the decisions handed down — Marbury could have easily been resolved differently if the judges ordered a dude to deliver some mail, after all. What grants their opinions the power of judgment as such? As it turns out, it doesn’t have much to do with them. It has to do with us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Court Cases#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Mothersesquire#The U S Constitution#The Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Former Jones Day Partner Found Guilty On Criminal Contempt Charges

Facing a court order to produce documents, a (now former) Jones Day partner told his client to “burn” an internal messaging app (3XC). Why would a Biglaw partner tell anyone to do something that seemingly contravenes every principle of litigation? He says it’s because he said some stuff of the app that could be embarrassing to his wife… who just happens to be a politician.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

Payment By Clients Should Be Thanks Enough For Lawyers

Being a lawyer can be an extremely stressful job. Attorneys often need to contend with antagonistic adversaries who can make the life of a counterpart a living hell. In addition, lawyers may have to handle clients who can make it difficult to complete a representation. As mentioned in a prior article, it is not uncommon for clients to provide gifts to lawyers in order to thank them for a job well done. However, most of the time, the only thank you a lawyer gets from a client (even if the attorney goes above and beyond normal expectations) is getting paid on time, and this is almost always a sufficient expression of gratitude from clients.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

Saturday, August 6, 2022

“Abortion law in Indiana leads to fallout for state, politics; The state, national leaders and activists on both sides are gearing up for long slog over abortion laws”: Amber Phillips and Tom Hamburger of The Washington Post have this report. And in Sunday’s edition of The New York Times,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy