Through Her Eyes: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision

Why do we care about what the Nine Robed Figures have to say? There are the routine answers: Marbury, Plessy, Roe, Dobbs, Bruen, Gideon, Bakke, etc. But to answer in this way already misses the point. One could go on and analyze the merits of the decisions to undercut the authority of the decisions handed down — Marbury could have easily been resolved differently if the judges ordered a dude to deliver some mail, after all. What grants their opinions the power of judgment as such? As it turns out, it doesn’t have much to do with them. It has to do with us.

