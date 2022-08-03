Read on www.southjordanjournal.com
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Parents Magazine
There's a Teacher Shortage Hitting Our Schools—Here's What To Expect When School Starts
Students around the country will be returning to school this month and next. Though it's unclear how many educators have left the profession—temporarily or permanently—in the last year, districts and states around the U.S. are grappling with an ongoing teacher shortage. A recent story in The Texas Tribune...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
Special ed programs in public schools plagued by staffing shortages: Experts
Staffing shortages are a major factor in the struggle to support students with special needs, special education experts told Fox News Digital. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), enacted in 1975, guarantees students with disabilities access to fully licensed special educators. Addie Angelov, co-founder and CEO of the Paramount Health Data Project, said that while the "spirit and intent" of the law was commendable, reality has painted a different picture.
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities
Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
Parents Are Spending Double On School Supplies This Year
Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?
Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
Students with Disabilities Often Overlooked in Gifted Programming
Gifted programming, already uneven across the country and prone to racial discrimination, has yet another blind spot: twice exceptional students. These advanced learners, who may also receive special education services, can languish academically, their skills overlooked. The same holds true for low-income children, students of color and those learning to speak English. Experts say most […]
The gender gap: How female teachers are getting left behind
Nadiya, a modern languages teacher from London, had just been offered a promotion when she found out she was pregnant. Having been at her school for nearly two years, she was eager for professional progress. She’d also always wanted children. But when she got a positive pregnancy result, her heart sank a little at the timing. These two exciting developments in her life suddenly felt incompatible. Something had to give, and she knew it would be her career. “My school doesn’t offer part-time roles at all,” she says. “Every woman who’s had a baby has ended up leaving after maternity...
Sunak vows to crack down on university degrees with low outcomes
Rishi Sunak has vowed to phase out university degrees that do not improve students’ “earning potential”, create a Russell Group of world-class technical colleges and introduce a British Baccalaureate that would prevent 16-year-olds from dropping maths and English.The Tory leadership hopeful said his plans to reform post-16 education marked “a significant stride towards parity of esteem between vocational and academic education”.If he becomes the next prime minister, Mr Sunak would strengthen networks of technical institutions and their links with industry, as well as giving them powers to award degrees, his campaign said.(These proposals) will take a tougher approach to university...
Sunak promises artificial intelligence in schools to cut teachers’ workloads
Rishi Sunak has said that as prime minister he would encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the classroom to reduce the workload on teachers.The promise to champion new technology in schools forms part of a package which he said would “radically reform education to put British kids ahead”.The former chancellor, who is vying with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership, hailed school reforms ushered in by Michael Gove as one of the party’s greatest achievements of its 12 years in power, and said he would build on them by opening more free schools in areas with the...
