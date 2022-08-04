Read on www.cbs19news.com
cbs19news
Local restaurant helps Kentucky after severe flooding
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local restaurant is helping people in Kentucky who were impacted by the recent flooding disaster. “It could’ve been my house that flooded,” said John Tarinum, donating goods to help. That’s the thought many people across the nation are thinking since the tragic...
cbs19news
Suicide pact may have fueled Virginia couple's 2017 slaying
FAIRFAX, Va, (AP) -- Newly unsealed court papers show that the shooting death of a northern Virginia couple in 2017 may have been connected to a suicide pact between the couple's daughter and her boyfriend. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Giampa is charged with murder in the deaths of Scott Fricker and his...
cbs19news
SSV offers chance to get election questions answered
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will be holding a meeting next week on elections in the Commonwealth. This event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge’s Rotunda Room. Attendees will hear from Delegate Sally Hudson and...
cbs19news
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
cbs19news
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
cbs19news
Shenandoah National Park hosts its sixth annual Night Sky Festival
LURAY Va (CBS19 NEWS) --Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from August 19 through 21, 2022. Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the Park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents, and the importance of dark night skies.
