ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Activision Blizzard Revenue Falls to $1.64B

Activision Blizzard reported second-quarter net revenues of $1.64 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.59 billion but representing a steep decline from the $2.3 billion for the same period last year. The company recorded a 15% year-over-year decline in adjusted sales, primarily attributed to a soft “Call of Duty” launch...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Nintendo Profits Underwhelm, Switch Sales Decline

Nintendo failed to meet expectations in the company’s latest earnings report. The video game giant reported $2.3 billion in sales for the three months ending June 30, 2022, down from $2.4 billion for the same period last year. Its operating profit reached $758 million during the quarter, compared to $894 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Under Armour Reports Lackluster Earnings, Cuts Forecast

Under Armour reported $1.35 billion in first-quarter revenue, just slightly above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was partially attributed to higher prices. Under Armour recorded $7.7 million in net income — a steep drop from last year’s $59.2 million — and just $34.5 million in operating income, compared to the $121.2 million reported the same period the year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dutch Auction#S Corporation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bally S Corporation#Bally Bet#Standard General Lp
Front Office Sports

Life Time Leans On Pickleball in Post-Pandemic Push

Life Time Inc. opened its first pickleball-only destination in February, but the venue is just a small part of a growth strategy projected to bring the company $1.88 billion in revenue this year. The health club operator, known for its country club culture, is committed to becoming the largest indoor...
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Big 5 Latest Sporting Goods Retailer to Report Declines

Big 5 Sporting Goods reported $253.8 million in second-quarter revenue, a sharp decline from the $326 million reported the same period the year prior. The company reported $8.9 million in net income, a fraction of the record $36.8 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic second quarters, it was the company’s highest Q2 net income in history.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
Front Office Sports

Ferrari Races to Record $1.3B Quarter

Ferrari continues to benefit from Formula 1’s popularity, judging by the Italian automaker’s latest earnings report. The iconic car brand generated a quarterly record $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 24.9% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1 billion in revenue.
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy