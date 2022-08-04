Read on frontofficesports.com
Acushnet Raises Full-Year Outlook after $658M Quarter
Acushnet — the owner of popular golf brands including Titleist and FootJoy — raised its full-year net sales guidance Thursday following the company’s latest earnings report. The Massachusetts-based holding company reported $658.6 million in net sales in Q2 2022, a 5.4% increase compared to the same period...
Activision Blizzard Revenue Falls to $1.64B
Activision Blizzard reported second-quarter net revenues of $1.64 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.59 billion but representing a steep decline from the $2.3 billion for the same period last year. The company recorded a 15% year-over-year decline in adjusted sales, primarily attributed to a soft “Call of Duty” launch...
Nintendo Profits Underwhelm, Switch Sales Decline
Nintendo failed to meet expectations in the company’s latest earnings report. The video game giant reported $2.3 billion in sales for the three months ending June 30, 2022, down from $2.4 billion for the same period last year. Its operating profit reached $758 million during the quarter, compared to $894 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
Under Armour Reports Lackluster Earnings, Cuts Forecast
Under Armour reported $1.35 billion in first-quarter revenue, just slightly above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was partially attributed to higher prices. Under Armour recorded $7.7 million in net income — a steep drop from last year’s $59.2 million — and just $34.5 million in operating income, compared to the $121.2 million reported the same period the year prior.
Adidas’ Operating Profit Plummets 28%, Faces Legal Battles
Adidas reported a 28% decline in second-quarter operating profit to $398.4 million due to suspending its business in Russia, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and Vietnam, and higher supply chain costs. The company was able to lock in a 4% increase in currency-neutral revenue. Net income fell to roughly $368.9 million...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Life Time Leans On Pickleball in Post-Pandemic Push
Life Time Inc. opened its first pickleball-only destination in February, but the venue is just a small part of a growth strategy projected to bring the company $1.88 billion in revenue this year. The health club operator, known for its country club culture, is committed to becoming the largest indoor...
Big 5 Latest Sporting Goods Retailer to Report Declines
Big 5 Sporting Goods reported $253.8 million in second-quarter revenue, a sharp decline from the $326 million reported the same period the year prior. The company reported $8.9 million in net income, a fraction of the record $36.8 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic second quarters, it was the company’s highest Q2 net income in history.
Ferrari Races to Record $1.3B Quarter
Ferrari continues to benefit from Formula 1’s popularity, judging by the Italian automaker’s latest earnings report. The iconic car brand generated a quarterly record $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 24.9% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1 billion in revenue.
