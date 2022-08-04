Read on www.techspot.com
Related
People
A Hoover Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Appalled by How Much' Mess It Picks Up Is on Sale for $138 at Amazon
Sometimes the hardest part about vacuuming is maneuvering around large pieces of furniture. The tugging and pulling end up being a mini workout, and chances are you're not looking to sweat unnecessarily during this major heat wave. Avoid the tug of war and opt for this Hoover upright vacuum cleaner that makes cleaning a breeze — and by the way, it's on sale at Amazon.
TechRadar
Your phone is a terrible alarm clock – here are five better ones
Back to school or college this year? If you change one thing, you should not use your phone as an alarm clock. In fact, you shouldn’t even have your phone in your room, based on the latest research. Instead you should be using another device such as an alarm clock, the best wake-up light, or the best smart speaker to help you get up instead.
ZDNet
The 5 best dishwashers: Clean your dishes easier
Let's face it; no one likes to do the dishes. Unfortunately, it is something that has to be done in life, so it definitely helps to have the best dishwasher on your side. However, there is no shortage of models available on the market, so it can be quite the overwhelming task to try to decipher between them all.
yankodesign.com
This unique sand-filled heating pad can be wrapped anywhere around your body, and used for cooling too
Sweden-based Ergostone is taking soapstone, a mining by-product, and turning it into an ergonomic and sustainable wellness product. Meet Ergostone, a heating pad that looks and feels nothing like the heating pads you’re used to. Instead of being filled with water, wheat, or gel the Ergostone is filled with a fine sand made from soapstone. Soapstone has unique thermal-retention properties, and is excavated in large amounts during mining activities. Ergostone simply turns that wasted mineral into a compress or pad that can be quickly heated in a microwave or normal oven, or cooled in a freezer. Suspended in a silicone sleeve, the Ergostone can then be placed on parts of your body or even wrapped around joints or limbs and used as either a hot or cold compress. Aside from providing relief through temperature, the pad also weighs roughly 4.4 lbs (2 kilograms) doubling up as a relaxation weight to help reduce stress and anxiety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
I sleep-tested 20 mattress toppers. These 5 make it feel like I'm on a whole new bed.
A great mattress topper can make even a bad mattress feel better. These are the best mattress toppers we tested, including cooling and down options.
The best single-serve coffee makers of 2022
We tested 10 single-serve coffee makers, from companies like Nespresso, Keurig, and more, to find the best of the best. Here are the three we found to be the best.
domino
IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat
They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Truck Simulator setup is so real you can practically smell the plastic pee bottles
This American Truck Simulator setup is the next best thing to hitting the road with a bacon sandwich and a cab full of empty pee jugs. The number of games that let you vicariously live out your most monotonous dreams is staggering. Our roundup of the best simulation games is brimming with them. Tiktoker ricotrucker (opens in new tab) has taken the simulation game to the next level with his custom cab setup that's a handful of wheels away from being an actual truck.
Elon Musk's Flying SpaceX Debris Alarms Australian Sheep Farmer Who Found Particles Outside Near His Private Field
Screenshot from public access article.Jack Connor/TweakTown. Imagine strolling through your private field only to discover the jettisoned, burnt-up trunk from a SpaceX mission had landed in your area. A Dalgety, Australia sheep farmer, approximately 5-hours southwest of Sydney, was astonished to discover rocket debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX mission had, in fact, landed in his field.
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
The Verge
Tesla’s Cybertruck is going to be more expensive than originally planned
Tesla’s Cybertruck, that object of intense fascination and ridicule that may or may not go into production next year, was supposed to start at the extremely attractive price of $39,900. But that was back in 2019 when the Cybertruck was first announced, and as Tesla CEO Elon Musk put it recently, “a lot has changed” since then.
Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?
In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
I sleep-tested 22 pillows to find the perfect one. This adjustable memory foam pillow blew away the competition.
We tested Coop's popular memory foam pillow with side, stomach, and back sleepers. Everyone was impressed with the customizable loft.
Micron now producing 24 Gbps GDDR6X, possibly heading for Nvidia RTX 4000 flagship
In brief: Micron has just updated its website with new information on the GDDR6X modules it's producing, which are expected to appear in the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 series. In addition to 16Gb (2GB) modules featuring 21 Gbps speeds, there's also a listing for 24 Gbps GDDR6X that could be used in the recently rumored flagship, possibly a new Titan, that's said to pack 48GB of VRAM, 18,176 CUDA cores, and an 800 TDP.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber builds Intel Core i7-12700 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060-powered gaming PC inside a working toilet
YouTuber Basically Homeless has decided to it upon themselves to build the ultimate set-up for gaming while on the toilet. As the embedded video below shows, the YouTuber has placed an entire computer inside a toilet cistern. Understandably, the project requires a few modifications, including the installation of a smaller water tank to prevent water from damaging the PC itself. According to Basically Homeless, the new water tank contains enough water for a single flush before it needs to refill fully.
Cool guy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Tauseef khan
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
ZDNet
The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably
Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0