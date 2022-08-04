6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.wbrc.com
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years
(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison. A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday....
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist supporting First Alert Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt and the First Alert Weather team starting August 11. “J-P is a tremendous...
First Alert for another round of scattered storms Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It’s the first day of school for some areas across Central Alabama today. We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s this morning. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Some of the cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures are in the upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy this morning with a few stray showers possible. I think most of the morning commute will end up dry, but a stray shower or a patch of sprinkles/drizzle can’t be ruled out. We also can’t rule out the chance for patchy fog in a few spots. It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. We are looking at a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threat today will be similar to yesterday. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Flash flooding is low, but it is not zero. We will likely see spots stay dry today. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms around 7-8 PM with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park. KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.
A Hunting We Will Go
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) provides several youth dove hunt opportunities throughout the state each fall. A simple hunting setup combined with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere makes WFF’s youth dove hunts an ideal way to introduce young people to the outdoors.
A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all astronomy fans! It’s time to circle some dates on your calendar because a trio of night sky events will occur over the next week. They are a supermoon, a meteor shower and a planet making its closest approach to Earth of 2022. The...
Birmingham-area realtor says housing market begins to soften
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The housing market has been hot since right after the pandemic hit, but now things may be cooling off. A realtor covering central Alabama says the market seems to be more of a mix depending where the home is located. While some houses are seeing quick sells, others are staying on the market far longer.
