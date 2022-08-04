6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It’s the first day of school for some areas across Central Alabama today. We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s this morning. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Some of the cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures are in the upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy this morning with a few stray showers possible. I think most of the morning commute will end up dry, but a stray shower or a patch of sprinkles/drizzle can’t be ruled out. We also can’t rule out the chance for patchy fog in a few spots. It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. We are looking at a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threat today will be similar to yesterday. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Flash flooding is low, but it is not zero. We will likely see spots stay dry today. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms around 7-8 PM with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

