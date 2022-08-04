Pumpkin Spice Oreos Return to Oklahoma Grocery Stores This Month!

Read on klaw.com
Food Beast
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
Eater
According to Some, Cracker Barrel Has Gone ‘Woke’ by Offering Vegan Sausage
Of all the things people could choose to be upset about in 2022, Tennessee-based Southern restaurant and country store chain Cracker Barrel adding vegan sausage patties to its breakfast menu was certainly not on anyone’s outrage radar this year. But here we are, America. This is the line in...
Best Ice Cream Parlor in Every State, According to Yelp
On a hot day (or even on a cold day), few things hit the spot like ice cream. And even though there’s no shortage of choices on offer at the local supermarket, taking a drive to the ice cream parlor and choosing the perfect flavor for that moment (maybe after sampling a few) is an […]
Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice season: Release date and menu
AS THE summer months wind down, Americans across the country are gearing up for pumpkin spice season. Krispy Kreme is among the first chains nationwide to announce their pumpkin spice food and drinks, causing many to wonder when they can head to stores. When does Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRISPY KREME® Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Earlier than Ever
CHARLOTTE – Pumpkin spice season is arriving earlier than ever at Krispy Kreme® and there’s a latte more to love (literally), including the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut – a delicious take on the beverage that started it all – and new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.
Popculture
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022
With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: The Blue Whale of Catoosa
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Catoosa, Oklahoma, the site of a massive landlocked whale—and possibly the greatest anniversary gift ever. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring,...
