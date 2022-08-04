The Cross Pollination Exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art

Read on www.khon2.com
Related
Grand opening today: A new creative space for keiki
VIVISTOP is a free creative lab that encourages creativity for Hawaii's keiki.
Halau showcase hula at 81st Nā Hula Festival
Hula halau showcased their hula at the 81st Nā Hula Festival at Kapiolani Park..
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Chocolate Festival Hosts New Dip, Sip And Paint Events
Get ready, chocolate lovers. The Big Island Chocolate Festival has a new event that is sure to not just tickle your taste-buds but get your creative juices flowing. The festival’s inaugural Dip, Sip and Paint events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Island Lave Java in Coconut Grove Marketplace in Kailua Village. There are two sessions from which to choose: 3-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., with the events outdoors, but under roof.
Makua riding a colorful wave at Maalaea on Maui
Don't forget to share your ride with us and we'll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the "Catch the Energy Swell" tab to upload your photos and video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
thisweekhawaii.com
THE 18th ANNUAL KOREAN FESTIVAL – “CELEBRATING TOGETHER – ONCE AGAIN”
Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds • Historic Downtown Honolulu. Korean Festival will again celebrate and share the exquisite food, music, dance, and culture of Korea. with thousands of Hawai’i residents and Island visitors. The 18th...
KITV.com
Aloha Harvest holds food distribution in Downtown - officials said the need is greater
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aloha Harvest partnered with Reality Church of Honolulu and other organizations to hold a food distribution site. Officials said recipients’ cars lined up throughout downtown Honolulu up to four hours early. “My friend called me last month and said there was a place giving out fresh,...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Protecting Kaimana: Kia’i arrive in Waikiki
No one has been arrested or cited at Kaimana Beach, according to the DLNR., but officials are not the only protectors in Waikiki.
KITV.com
Makana Lani restaurant opens at Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
A new restaurant, Makana Lani, opens Saturday at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The buffet restaurant on the second floor offers more than 50 buffet options to choose from- for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Owner Liz-Hata Watanabe says she wanted to offer a cuisine that starts local and goes global, so...
Thousands participate in Oahu Heart Walk
The American Heart Association hosted an event to fundraise money for cardiovascular research and education, advocate for health and in saving lives.
KHON2
Alohilani Resort Debuts New Buffet Experience
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences. Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii. “It was important for us...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Artist behind 'Stone Cloud' hanging at OHA talks intersection of art and life in new solo exhibit
How does a boy from the Midwest become a monk in Thailand who creates thought-provoking art in Hawaiʻi? You may have seen Andrew Binkley’s work, like his large inflatable boulder called "Stone Cloud" hovering in the Foster Botanical Garden or most recently at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The Conversation spoke with Binkley to learn about the intersection of art and life in shaping his solo exhibit "Surrender."
KHON2
Pearlridge Center celebrates its 50th anniversary with Back-to-School Fashion
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pearlridge Center celebrates its 50th anniversary with Back-to-School fashion on Friday, Aug. 19. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. There will be free popcorn from L1 Iniki Popcorn, live music by DJ ANIT and a...
honolulumagazine.com
Varsity Theatre’s Marquee Is Safe With Me
I recently reread one of my favorite HONOLULU stories, a 2010 piece titled “On the Blink,” which celebrated Hawai‘i’s neon signs and how they were unfortunately vanishing. (HONOLULU’s Robbie Dingeman explored O‘ahu’s most iconic signs, neon and more, earlier this year.) Whether you’re a youngish admirer of these retro urban relics or someone who remembers when neon was the norm, people seem to agree: Vintage neon signs are awesome.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
the university of hawai'i system
Next generation of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander scientists shine
A summer research program provided 11 Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander (NHPI) college students from across the Pacific a valuable opportunity to develop their scientific research skills while tackling challenges facing Pacific Island communities. The 10-week program, hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, culminated with student presentations and a celebration at Ulupō Heiau State Historic Site on August 5.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly one hundred potential firefighter recruits are preparing for the Honolulu Fire Department’s entrance recruit exam next week. The Oahu Prep Academy had about 90 men and women signed up to take their practice exam on Saturday. The academy is run by six retired fire captains.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU Family Recipe Roundup: Summer Favorites
Stay cool with these summery treats. We went back into our archives to find a few of our favorite recipes that use seasonal fruits—strawberry, watermelon, mango, oh my!—that will satisfy you and your keiki. No fancy equipment required. Watermelon Recipes That Will Wow. Learn how to make a...
Marking the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing
There were two events on Oahu to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing on Japan in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were held on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Comments / 0