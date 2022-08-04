ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Huron River tests do not detect toxic chemicals, but ‘no contact' advisory remains

By Kurt Nagl
Crain's Detroit Business
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.crainsdetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crain's Detroit Business

Officials find ‘low level' of hexavalent chromium near Wixom contamination site

State officials said Friday that low levels of a cancer-causing chemical were found near an automotive supply plant in Wixom where 10,000 gallons of contaminated liquid were dumped into the Huron River system. Traces of hexavalent chromium were found Thursday in two samples from Hubbell Pond in Milford, about 10...
WIXOM, MI
CBS Detroit

Test Results Found ‘Low Presence’ Of Chemical That Spilled Into Huron River

(CBS DETROIT) — Concerns continue to grow over a chemical that spilled into the Huron River system earlier this week. On Friday, water samples from the Hubbell pond area in Milford showed a low presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium. Test results from samples taken earlier this week from other areas found no presence of the chemical. Tribar — an auto supplier in Wixom — is under a cease and desist order as state and local officials investigate the cause of the spill. A water advisory remains in effect. “As additional water test results are received, MDHHS may expand this recommendation to other areas of Huron River,” said in a press release from the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Meredith Dickerson, who protested outside of Tribar on Friday, said she hopes the company is held accountable for the spill. “I don’t see unless this company has a major overhaul how the company can responsibly operate,” she said. For more information on the spill, you can click this link here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MILFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Wixom, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Madison Heights, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Great Lakes#State Of Michigan#Tribar Manufacturing#Energy
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Fast-casual salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen to expand into Michigan

A Los Angeles-based restaurant chain with a focus on serving healthy food at scale has big plans in Michigan. Sweetgreen, which serves in-house, made from scratch seasonal, healthy salads, is set to open the first of its stores in the state on Tuesday in downtown Birmingham. Sweetgreen also plans locations...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy