Huron River tests do not detect toxic chemicals, but ‘no contact' advisory remains

(CBS DETROIT) — Concerns continue to grow over a chemical that spilled into the Huron River system earlier this week. On Friday, water samples from the Hubbell pond area in Milford showed a low presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium. Test results from samples taken earlier this week from other areas found no presence of the chemical. Tribar — an auto supplier in Wixom — is under a cease and desist order as state and local officials investigate the cause of the spill. A water advisory remains in effect. “As additional water test results are received, MDHHS may expand this recommendation to other areas of Huron River,” said in a press release from the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Meredith Dickerson, who protested outside of Tribar on Friday, said she hopes the company is held accountable for the spill. “I don’t see unless this company has a major overhaul how the company can responsibly operate,” she said. For more information on the spill, you can click this link here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO