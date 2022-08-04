Stocks closed mixed Monday to start the week, with Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks dragging on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Today's mixed close comes after a weekly rise for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on top of last week's blowout July jobs report. Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, meme stock movement, where to look for market opportunity, and more.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO