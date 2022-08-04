ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

High school stars return for Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Plenty of great basketball players have come through both Champaign Central and Centennial. After years of trying to organize it, more than a dozen of the best came back to play in the first alumni game Saturday. The game was played in honor of legendary coach Coleman Carrodine. Centennial assistant principal Sonny […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Decatur, IL
Sports
Herald & Review

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur. Special Feature: Bible Bingo. Admission is $20 at the door. Pre-registration is required....
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Seal
Person
Bill Russell
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75

DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Bateman, HSHS St. Mary's, Decatur Memorial, Busey

DECATUR — Nicole Bateman has been elected to the board of directors for the Illinois Economic Development Association. Bateman serves as the president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. The IEDA is a statewide professional economic development association that supports advocacy, education, and collaboration to enhance Illinois’ global competitiveness.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Los Angeles Dodgers#Gun Violence#Republican#Democrat#Americans#Nba
wmay.com

Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes

Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
NCAA
WCIA

Bobcat sightings in Macon

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Clinton Founders Day set for Aug. 21

CLINTON — Clinton Founders Day will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Mr. Lincoln's Square. The day will open with remarks by Clinton Junior High School social studies teacher Kelbey McCath and City Commissioner John Wise. The Clinton High School band will perform a selection of a patriotic favorites.
CLINTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy