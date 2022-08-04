Read on herald-review.com
Herald & Review
Watch now: Matthew Bailey making most of surprise opportunity with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — When Matthew Bailey left Champaign in the summer of 2021, he felt defeated. He had made the three-hour drive that morning to go to a camp and work out in front of some Illinois coaches, but his legs were still sore from a track meet the night before and being cooped up for a long car ride.
High school stars return for Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Plenty of great basketball players have come through both Champaign Central and Centennial. After years of trying to organize it, more than a dozen of the best came back to play in the first alumni game Saturday. The game was played in honor of legendary coach Coleman Carrodine. Centennial assistant principal Sonny […]
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst shares first impression of QB Tommy DeVito from Illinois fall camp
The Big Ten Network is out for its annual bus tour across the B1G. Already, the crew has made stops at Nebraska and Northwestern, the two programs facing off in Week 0 in Dublin. On Saturday, the crew stopped by Illinois who will also hit the field in Week 0....
Central Illinois Proud
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Herald & Review
Guy Taylor doubles up with two feature wins at 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial at Macon Speedway
MACON -- Guy Taylor is at it again and again. Taylor took the checkered flag in two of the six features at Macon Speedway during the special 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial, a night where all drivers racing in the features received bonus money, totaling $12,000. Taylor won his fifth-straight...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
Herald & Review
Faith notes:
DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur. Special Feature: Bible Bingo. Admission is $20 at the door. Pre-registration is required....
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Backpack Attack preps students for back to school
DECATUR — Beatrice Shannon and her 11-year-old son Miguel Gonzalez were one of the first families in line for the Backpack Attack on Saturday at the Decatur Family YMCA. “We knew that we had to be here early because it gets kind of busy,” Shannon said. On Saturday...
Herald & Review
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Bateman, HSHS St. Mary's, Decatur Memorial, Busey
DECATUR — Nicole Bateman has been elected to the board of directors for the Illinois Economic Development Association. Bateman serves as the president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. The IEDA is a statewide professional economic development association that supports advocacy, education, and collaboration to enhance Illinois’ global competitiveness.
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
wmay.com
Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes
Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
spotonillinois.com
Vermilion County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 13
There are four junior tennis players from Champaign ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Sohum Gurrapu is the top ranked boy in the category...
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices
SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (2) updates to this series since Updated 34 min ago.
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
WCIA
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
Herald & Review
Clinton Founders Day set for Aug. 21
CLINTON — Clinton Founders Day will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Mr. Lincoln's Square. The day will open with remarks by Clinton Junior High School social studies teacher Kelbey McCath and City Commissioner John Wise. The Clinton High School band will perform a selection of a patriotic favorites.
