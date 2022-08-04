Read on eisenhowerlibrary.org
Related
Hidden cameras show discrimination on Côte d’Azur private beaches, say activists
Anti-racism activists who secretly filmed private beaches on the Côte d’Azur are planning legal action claiming discrimination on the French Riviera. SOS-Racisme sent couples of different ethnic backgrounds to exclusive coastal hotspots and used hidden cameras to record how each was received. One couple described as being of...
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will release a new single in August. The K-pop stars announced Sunday that they will release the song "Pink Venom" on Aug. 19. "Pink Venom" will appear on Blackpink's forthcoming second album, Born Pink. The album also features the song "Ready...
26 Locations From Movies & TV I Had No Idea Were Actually Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
Comments / 0