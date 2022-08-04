ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will release a new single in August. The K-pop stars announced Sunday that they will release the song "Pink Venom" on Aug. 19. "Pink Venom" will appear on Blackpink's forthcoming second album, Born Pink. The album also features the song "Ready...
