ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunak accuses Truss of plans that would pour ‘fuel on the fire’ of recession

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfruK_0h5BEYJZ00

Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of economic plans that would pour "fuel on the fire" just hours after the Bank of England warned the UK was heading for a recession.

In a shock announcement, the BoE forecast that the economy would shrink at the end of this year and continue contracting through the whole of 2023.

The former chancellor, who has argued that Ms Truss’s planned tax cuts are inflationary, told a Tory leadership debate organised by Sky News: “I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”

For her part, Ms Truss insisted that a recession was not “inevitable” and repeated her belief her plans would stimulate growth.

She is widely seen as the frontrunner to win the keys to No 10, after a series of polls suggested she has a significant lead over her rival.

But in a direct appeal to party members, Mr Sunak warned the Conservatives had to “get real and fast” because “the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation. I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse”.

He has his own plan to grow the economy, he said: “But it all starts with not making the situation worse, because if we just put fuel on the fire of this inflation spiral, all of us, all of you, are just going to end up with higher mortgage rates, savings and pensions that are eaten away, and misery for millions.”

He also said that “of course” there were steps that could be taken to prevent a recession.

But he added: “It’s not the tax burden that is causing the recession. That’s simply wrong. What’s causing the recession is inflation.”

Mr Sunak also rejected a suggestion he would pull out of the race. “The quick answer is no, and that’s because I’m fighting for something I really believe in and I’m taking my ideas around the country,” he said. “The stakes are really high.”

During occasionally heated exchanges with members of the audience, Ms Truss was also asked to apologise for her “offensive” plan to cut public sector pay outside London and the South East.

The Bank of England has predicted the economy will plunge into the longest recession since the financial crisis in 2008 later this year. It also warned inflation could peak at 13.3 per cent in October.

In response, interest rates were raised to the highest level in nearly three decades, from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent, increasing the pain for many mortgage holders.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis

Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
ADVOCACY
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS
BBC

Liz Truss not ruling out emergency payments, says Penny Mordaunt

A senior ally of Liz Truss says the Tory leadership candidate has not ruled out giving help to families struggling with the cost of living crisis. Penny Mordaunt claimed that to say so was "overinterpreting" what Ms Truss had previously said. The foreign secretary had said she would focus on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Energy companies to be ‘hauled in’ by government over ‘unprecedented’ profits, minister says

Energy company bosses will be “hauled in” by the government to explain “unprecedented” profits at a time when consumers face a devastating increase in bills, a minister has said.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, are expected to hold talks with the sector on Thursday amid mounting calls for government action.James Cleverly, the education secretary, said on Sky News the two cabinet minister will discuss with energy firms “what they are going to do with these unexpected, unplanned, unprecedented profits that they have been making because of that sudden spike in energy prices”.He also told ITV’s Good Morning...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss apologises for attacking media during leadership hustings

Liz Truss appeared to attack the media several times during a Tory leadership hustings, before apologising to the journalist who hosted the debate as it concluded.The Foreign Secretary accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” during the event in Darlington, and accused journalists of framing questions in a “left-wing way”.But at the end of the debate she was caught on a microphone apologising to TalkTV journalist Tom Newton Dunn, who chaired the event.Liz Truss tells Tom Newton Dunn she is sorry about being mean to the media.@tnewtondunn | @trussliz pic.twitter.com/s47pbIgsRg— The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) August...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Kangaroo committee’: Truss dismisses calls to discuss cost of living support with Sunak and Johnson

Liz Truss has dismissed calls to get together with Boris Johnson and the former chancellor Rishi Sunak to discuss the cost of living crisis and agree upon a support package before the Tory leadership contest concludes.Describing it as “constitutionally, deeply undesirable” and a “kangaroo committee”, the frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said she is concentrating on her work as foreign secretary.It comes after Tony Danker, the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said that the outgoing prime minister and the two contenders vying to replace him should get together to discuss more support for households. He said they...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#The Recession#Uk#The Bank Of England#Boe#Tory#Sky News#Conservatives
The Independent

Defection played down as Tory leadership campaign teams trade words over economy

Allies of Rishi Sunak have played down the defection of a Conservative MP to supporting Liz Truss’s leadership bid as the two campaign teams continued “blue on blue” attacks over economic policy.Former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, who is backing Mr Sunak, said that “inevitably MPs change their mind during these contests”, when asked about the defection of MP Chris Skidmore to supporting Ms Truss.“I talk every day to Conservative Party members, he’s got a huge amount of support and he has got great plans for our economy,” Ms Villiers told Sky News.She said MPs changing their minds “is a routine...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'

Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Thousands of Britons ‘stuck’ in Portugal due to post-Brexit residency card failures

Tens of thousands British citizens are reportedly stuck living in Portugal without healthcare access, unable to change jobs or travel to and from the country over failures to issue post-Brexit ID cards.UK ministers are urging Portugal to implement the withdrawl agreement in full to protect the livelihoods of the 34,500 Britons who settled in the country before the UK left the European Union.Under the UK-EU agreed deal, it was guaranteed that Britons living in the country would have their employment and social rights protected.In so doing, the Portuguese government was required to issue biometric residency cards, but Britons living...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government ‘will knock some heads together’ in crisis talks with energy bosses

Crisis talks to “knock some heads together” will take place between energy sector bosses and the Government after the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will ask gas and electricity company executives to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.Education Secretary James Cleverly confirmed the meeting as he sought to downplay concerns over energy blackouts this winter.The Cabinet minister said the UK is in a “better position than many” when it comes to domestic energy production but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Cost of living: Calls for 25p cut in fuel duty as petrol firms accused of ‘highway robbery’

Campaigners have called for a 25p cut in fuel duty to help people with the rising cost of living. FairFuelUK said the UK should follow Europe and cut fuel duty by 20p to allow drivers to keep more of their money.The call came as Tory MPs accused petrol firms of “profiteering” by failing to pass on the falling price of oil to consumers at the pumps.The price of a barrel of Brent oil has now dropped to below £80 a barrel, which FairFuelUK said should lead to a “considerable” reduction in the price of fuel at the pumps. But...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg attack on civil service waste shows photo of empty desks in his own department

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s most recent attack on civil service waste included a now-deleted photo of empty desks within his own department.The government efficiency minister wrote an article claiming civil service chiefs had “not taking efficiency seriously enough” and were “happy to ignore expensive office buildings that are empty”.Saying he had been “surprised” at the emptiness of Serious Fraud Office, Mr Rees-Mogg’s article for The Sun originally showed a photo of empty desks with the caption: “Rees-Mogg was stunned to find the Serious Fraud Office empty.”But the photo, now deleted, was actually of the Cabinet Office. It showed a board on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note

Liz Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has claimed.Mr Raab, a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.He described the policy proposal as “bad politics” in remarks that continue the blue-on-blue attacks which have become a dominant feature of the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.Ms Truss’s campaign has been forced on the defensive in recent days...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tell us: have you left the UK workforce in your 50s?

The boss of John Lewis has said that the 1 million mostly over-50s who left the workforce during the pandemic should be encouraged to return to help deal with inflation. Dame Sharon White said retirees should be encouraged to return in order to tackle the effect of labour shortages on inflation and wages. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she said.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

For Britain’s Tories, the Answer Is Always Margaret Thatcher

After 12 years in power, Britain’s Conservative Party has hit a wall, unsure of what it is and what it stands for, what its mission is supposed to be, and how it’s supposed to fulfill it. Having replaced David Cameron with Theresa May, then May with Boris Johnson, it is now replacing Johnson with one of two candidates, both of whom are—once again—demanding a new direction for the party and, in turn, the country. Never has Benjamin Disraeli’s angry jibe that “a Conservative Government is an organized hypocrisy” seemed so apt.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer

Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy