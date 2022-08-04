Read on princewilliamliving.com
Welcome to August
The season of change has started. Bus drivers are practicing their routes, and Potomac Mills is humming with back-to-school shoppers. Public school starts Aug. 22, and our area college students will soon be heading to points far and wide. As a community, we’re excited for this throwback to “normal.” Yet...
Write by the Rails Invites All to Half-Day Writers Retreat
Provided by Write by the Rails | Photos by JoAnn Lord Koff. The spur for writing originates in one’s mind, but often the inspiration is Mother Nature. On Oct. 8, 2022, Write by the Rails (WbtR) invites members and non-members to attend a writing writers retreat to “the best kept secret in Virginia,” as it is touted, the State Arboretum of Virginia in Boyce, on Route 50 West, 55 minutes from Manassas.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
Public Safety Career Fair Aug. 27
Provided by Prince William County Police Department. Are you interested in a public safety career with Prince William County? To learn more about career opportunities with the Police Department including Crossing Guards, the Department of Fire & Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Communications, and the Adult Detention Center, come to the career fair on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Prince William County Real Estate Market Statistics – June 2022
Provided by Prince William Association of Realtors. June is said to be the month of freshness, joy, happiness, wishes, and desires. The month of June also calls for a new set of market statistics. The stats, generated by Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price and SmartCharts and gathered through data provided by VAR and Bright MLS, give readers a valuable snapshot of what’s hot on the charts, and what’s not in the current housing market.
Aerospace & Aviation Firm Electra Opens at Manassas Regional Airport
Electra, a hybrid-electric aerospace company, has opened a new research and development facility in the City of Manassas. Earlier this year, Electra leased a recently built 18,000 square foot hangar at the Manassas Regional Airport which will serve as the company’s assembly and testing facility. The company, led by founder and former CEO of Manassas-based Aurora Flight Sciences John Langford, is bringing 10 new jobs to the City in addition to a number of internship positions.
“A Walk through Ghana” Photography and Creative Showcase by Kwawo Birikorang Adjei
Open Space Arts will host “A Walk Through Ghana” – Photography and Creative Showcase by Kwawo Birikorang Adjei on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Ghanaian photographer Kwadwo Birikorang Adjei walks us through his home country through his shoot of vibrant, curated images. The energetically quiet photographer using imagery as his medium to express what he sees, and feels does not fail to deliver us to the beauty of the people, the many tribes, and vibrancy of living in West Africa. The photographer’s body of work conveys arresting and colorful compositions, often featuring celebrations, funerals, ceremonies, and more. On this pilgrimage across the motherland, we are allowed to explore from Kwadwo’s view the nuances of everyday life in Ghana.
Hints of History
Transportation has always been an important chapter in the history of Manassas. Formed as a railroad junction in the mid-1800s, Manassas Junction — later called Manassas — became a key crossroads connecting Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. with the Shenandoah Valley and Richmond. Its role in the 1861-1865...
Occoquan Celebrates Discover Occoquan, Aug. 13 to 21, 2022
Celebrate town businesses with more than a week of activities including a Scavenger Hunt, Taste of Occoquan, a Sip & Stroll, plus, Trivia Night, the famous Duck Splash, a corn hole tournament, a concert, and more! Visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries, and eateries and participate in their special activities, including demonstrations, workshops, and sales to discover all that Occoquan has to offer.
Donation Bins Return to Landfill and Compost Facility
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Division. The Prince William County Landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility now have clothing, shoes, and textiles donation bins in the convenience center area. The donation bins are accessible during the facilities’ normal hours of operation. The revitalized program is a...
New Imam of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Arrives in Masroor Mosque Manassas
Masroor Mosque warmly welcomes Imam Shamshad Nasir and invites members of other religious groups to meet him at the Mosque located at 5640 Hoadly Road, Manassas. His contact number is 909 636 8332. Imam Shamshad A. Nasir currently serves as a Missionary of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He has...
Prince William Public Libraries Receive Grant
Thanks to a grant, the library system able to extend services to more community members who, for various reasons, cannot come to the libraries. Last month, they started to offer job training workshops to Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC). Students learned about many vocational career options, how to navigate trade schools, how to start and run a business, and the best practices for applying for positions.
Get Your Groove on with Historic Manassas
Watching the news lately may have you longing for a simpler time. This summer and fall, you can re-experience that simpler time with outdoor fun and food in Manassas. Much like a “sleeper” movie, June’s First Friday, called “Roll N Glow” and sponsored by Historic Manassas, was held without a lot of fanfare but became wildly popular. “We had no idea that that a First Friday that I just threw together in my head would take off like this,” says event coordinator Melissa Williams. “We had people coming up and saying, ‘Are you gonna do this again? You have to do this every Friday!’”
Downtown Manassas 2022 Mid-Year Report
With the summer season fully upon us, there’s no better time to be in Historic Downtown Manassas. From outdoor dining with sun-filled evenings to weekend events and happy hours, Downtown Manassas is alive with activity. Downtown’s unique sense of place and attractiveness to visitors and businesses alike have made it one of the region’s hottest commercial real estate destinations.
School Meal Changes for the 2022-23 School Year
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) A federal waiver that made school meals free to all students regardless of their family’s income ended June 30. This upcoming school year, only students who qualify for free and reduced meals or attend a school that falls under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will receive free meals (see the list below).
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Are you a teen who enjoys dogs? Historic Manassas needs a few dog-loving volunteers to support their Aug. 5 First Friday event, “Dog Days of Summer,” 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas! Volunteers age 15+ are needed to help fill splash pools which will be used by the pooches. Volunteers must be comfortable being around dogs; wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. You’ll have fun while watching the canines splash around! Please email Kelly@historicmanassasinc.org for more information.
Prince William County Recognized in the 20th Annual Digital Counties Survey
Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. Prince William County received second place in the 2022 annual Digital Counties Survey sponsored by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) in the 250,000-499,999 population category. The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage collaboration; enhance cybersecurity; and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities. Last year, the County received third place.
PW Historic Preservation Foundation Awarded $10,000 for Thoroughfare Cemetery Preservation
Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation was awarded $10,000 in the inaugural Commonwealth History Fund for the Potter’s Field Cemetery Delineation and Restoration project. This project has been funded by a grant from Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund, supported by Dominion Energy. In the next five years, the Commonwealth History Fund intends to award up to $2 million for the preservation of Virginia’s historic resources, stories, and people.
Local Deltas Annual Crab Feast Scholarship Fundraiser
Provided by Prince William County Alumnae Chapter-Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. (PWCAC DST) will hold its Annual Crab Feast on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at epiQ Live! Event Hall in Woodbridge. Guest will enjoy...
PWC Youth Council Membership Drive
Provided by Prince William County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (PWCNAACP) The Youth Council Branch of the Prince William County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (PWCNAACP) is looking for new students to join. They are looking for middle and high school students to become members of the youth council. All PWC youth are invited to learn more about their meaningful projects and to hear about the organization from current leaders and guest speakers.
