Watching the news lately may have you longing for a simpler time. This summer and fall, you can re-experience that simpler time with outdoor fun and food in Manassas. Much like a “sleeper” movie, June’s First Friday, called “Roll N Glow” and sponsored by Historic Manassas, was held without a lot of fanfare but became wildly popular. “We had no idea that that a First Friday that I just threw together in my head would take off like this,” says event coordinator Melissa Williams. “We had people coming up and saying, ‘Are you gonna do this again? You have to do this every Friday!’”

MANASSAS, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO