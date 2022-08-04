ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

PWLiving

Write by the Rails Invites All to Half-Day Writers Retreat

Provided by Write by the Rails | Photos by JoAnn Lord Koff. The spur for writing originates in one’s mind, but often the inspiration is Mother Nature. On Oct. 8, 2022, Write by the Rails (WbtR) invites members and non-members to attend a writing writers retreat to “the best kept secret in Virginia,” as it is touted, the State Arboretum of Virginia in Boyce, on Route 50 West, 55 minutes from Manassas.
BOYCE, VA
macaronikid.com

Circus Vazquez coming to Woodbridge

Circus Vazquez is coming to Woodbridge from August 19th to September 5th!. Save BIG on Tickets with this CertifiKID Deal. Get ready for a turbo-charged take on the traditional circus that’s sure to thrill audiences of all ages. From graceful dancers and daring trapeze artists to a hilarious clown, this gasp-inducing performance gathers tons of amazing world-known talent under the big top for a huge dose of family fun.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
MANASSAS, VA
macaronikid.com

Five Events Not to Miss This Week!

You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Gainesville/Manassas this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. The Butterfly Guy with Butterfly Rick - Rick Mikula has...
MANASSAS, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Manassas, VA
Lifestyle
City
Manassas, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The High-End Spas in NoVA That Will Give You a Much-Needed Massage

You deserve a day full of rest and relaxation and these luxe spas will make sure your receive it. From jade rollers and exfoliators to bath bombs and sheet masks, indulging yourself in an at-home self-care routine can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But regardless of how hard we try to relax at home, nothing can beat going to get a professional massage. And luckily for Northern Virginia, our selection of reliable and relaxing spas is an extensive one.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
vivatysons.com

August Fun: Fairs, Festivals & More!

August is here, the kids are getting ready to go back to school, and the end of summer is just around the corner! But there’s still time to squeeze in some summertime fun. The month of August is full of events like agricultural fairs, festivals, outdoor movies, live music, and more. Here’s our list of what’s happening in our area and little bit beyond!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Melissa Williams
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
royalexaminer.com

Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
storereporter.com

New Gregorio’s, falafel & soul food, Rockville deli closes

Gregorio’s is finally moving forward on its newest location at Park Potomac, where it will start renovating the former Sugo space this fall. “Everything’s in motion and we should be open around January,” says Chris Fargiano, manager of the popular Italian restaurant. “There will be lots of cosmetic changes, and we’re making the bar our own with a really nice new wine program.” The Park Potomac location will be the fourth for Gregorio’s, joining the ones in Reston, Bethesda and Cabin John Village.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants

Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
ASHBURN, VA
PWLiving

Veterans and the Arts Initiative Includes Collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries

Based at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative has served more than 10,000 military-connected people through in-person and online workshops and special events since 2014. This fall, the Initiative expands its reach in collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL), offering new workshops at Central Library, Haymarket Gainesville Library, and Potomac Library, in addition to a lineup of activities online and in-person at the Hylton Center. All workshops continue to be open and free to Veterans, Servicemembers, military family members, and military caregivers. Registration details at hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
MANASSAS, VA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
PWLiving

Welcome to August

The season of change has started. Bus drivers are practicing their routes, and Potomac Mills is humming with back-to-school shoppers. Public school starts Aug. 22, and our area college students will soon be heading to points far and wide. As a community, we’re excited for this throwback to “normal.” Yet...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia

Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation

Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
MCLEAN, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

