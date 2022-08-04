Read on princewilliamliving.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Write by the Rails Invites All to Half-Day Writers Retreat
Provided by Write by the Rails | Photos by JoAnn Lord Koff. The spur for writing originates in one’s mind, but often the inspiration is Mother Nature. On Oct. 8, 2022, Write by the Rails (WbtR) invites members and non-members to attend a writing writers retreat to “the best kept secret in Virginia,” as it is touted, the State Arboretum of Virginia in Boyce, on Route 50 West, 55 minutes from Manassas.
macaronikid.com
Circus Vazquez coming to Woodbridge
Circus Vazquez is coming to Woodbridge from August 19th to September 5th!. Save BIG on Tickets with this CertifiKID Deal. Get ready for a turbo-charged take on the traditional circus that’s sure to thrill audiences of all ages. From graceful dancers and daring trapeze artists to a hilarious clown, this gasp-inducing performance gathers tons of amazing world-known talent under the big top for a huge dose of family fun.
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
macaronikid.com
Five Events Not to Miss This Week!
You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Gainesville/Manassas this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. The Butterfly Guy with Butterfly Rick - Rick Mikula has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernvirginiamag.com
The High-End Spas in NoVA That Will Give You a Much-Needed Massage
You deserve a day full of rest and relaxation and these luxe spas will make sure your receive it. From jade rollers and exfoliators to bath bombs and sheet masks, indulging yourself in an at-home self-care routine can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But regardless of how hard we try to relax at home, nothing can beat going to get a professional massage. And luckily for Northern Virginia, our selection of reliable and relaxing spas is an extensive one.
vivatysons.com
August Fun: Fairs, Festivals & More!
August is here, the kids are getting ready to go back to school, and the end of summer is just around the corner! But there’s still time to squeeze in some summertime fun. The month of August is full of events like agricultural fairs, festivals, outdoor movies, live music, and more. Here’s our list of what’s happening in our area and little bit beyond!
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
royalexaminer.com
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
storereporter.com
New Gregorio’s, falafel & soul food, Rockville deli closes
Gregorio’s is finally moving forward on its newest location at Park Potomac, where it will start renovating the former Sugo space this fall. “Everything’s in motion and we should be open around January,” says Chris Fargiano, manager of the popular Italian restaurant. “There will be lots of cosmetic changes, and we’re making the bar our own with a really nice new wine program.” The Park Potomac location will be the fourth for Gregorio’s, joining the ones in Reston, Bethesda and Cabin John Village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernvirginiamag.com
This Arlington Renovation Transformed a Dark 1950s Build into a Bright, Modern Home
An updated exterior, additional natural lighting sources, and contemporary, sleek design completely uplifted this 70-year-old home. Midcentury meets contemporary in this renovation of a 1950s Arlington home by DC-based firm Four Brothers. The project included an extensive interior upgrade as well as a major facelift to the home’s exterior.
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
Veterans and the Arts Initiative Includes Collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries
Based at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative has served more than 10,000 military-connected people through in-person and online workshops and special events since 2014. This fall, the Initiative expands its reach in collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL), offering new workshops at Central Library, Haymarket Gainesville Library, and Potomac Library, in addition to a lineup of activities online and in-person at the Hylton Center. All workshops continue to be open and free to Veterans, Servicemembers, military family members, and military caregivers. Registration details at hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Welcome to August
The season of change has started. Bus drivers are practicing their routes, and Potomac Mills is humming with back-to-school shoppers. Public school starts Aug. 22, and our area college students will soon be heading to points far and wide. As a community, we’re excited for this throwback to “normal.” Yet...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation
Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0