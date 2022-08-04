Read on princewilliamliving.com
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
royalexaminer.com
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
UMD, Georgetown face off in alumni basketball game
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Alumni from Georgetown and Maryland basketball faced off in a special alumni game held by the Alumni Basketball League at the Xfinity Center Pavilion in College Park, Maryland. DawgTalk (Georgetown) defeated College Park Boys (Maryland), 117-91.
Write by the Rails Invites All to Half-Day Writers Retreat
Provided by Write by the Rails | Photos by JoAnn Lord Koff. The spur for writing originates in one’s mind, but often the inspiration is Mother Nature. On Oct. 8, 2022, Write by the Rails (WbtR) invites members and non-members to attend a writing writers retreat to “the best kept secret in Virginia,” as it is touted, the State Arboretum of Virginia in Boyce, on Route 50 West, 55 minutes from Manassas.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
jerryratcliffe.com
Tony Bennett offers 4-star Class of ’24 guard Abraham from Warrenton
Tony Bennett has offered another member of the recruiting class of 2024 in 6-foot-7 guard Isaiah Abraham of Warrenton. Abraham announced the offer on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “They love the way that I play and my motor on the court,” Abraham told Rivals.com prior to Saturday’s offer....
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
vivatysons.com
August Fun: Fairs, Festivals & More!
August is here, the kids are getting ready to go back to school, and the end of summer is just around the corner! But there’s still time to squeeze in some summertime fun. The month of August is full of events like agricultural fairs, festivals, outdoor movies, live music, and more. Here’s our list of what’s happening in our area and little bit beyond!
macaronikid.com
Circus Vazquez coming to Woodbridge
Circus Vazquez is coming to Woodbridge from August 19th to September 5th!. Save BIG on Tickets with this CertifiKID Deal. Get ready for a turbo-charged take on the traditional circus that’s sure to thrill audiences of all ages. From graceful dancers and daring trapeze artists to a hilarious clown, this gasp-inducing performance gathers tons of amazing world-known talent under the big top for a huge dose of family fun.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
modernfarmer.com
When Sharing Seeds Grows More Than Just Food
In early 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when doors of storefronts across the country were closed and minds of isolated individuals were opening to the possibilities of gardening in their new-found free time, Reana Kovalcik had an idea. The Washington, DC resident has a background in mutual...
Get Your Groove on with Historic Manassas
Watching the news lately may have you longing for a simpler time. This summer and fall, you can re-experience that simpler time with outdoor fun and food in Manassas. Much like a “sleeper” movie, June’s First Friday, called “Roll N Glow” and sponsored by Historic Manassas, was held without a lot of fanfare but became wildly popular. “We had no idea that that a First Friday that I just threw together in my head would take off like this,” says event coordinator Melissa Williams. “We had people coming up and saying, ‘Are you gonna do this again? You have to do this every Friday!’”
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
Occoquan Celebrates Discover Occoquan, Aug. 13 to 21, 2022
Celebrate town businesses with more than a week of activities including a Scavenger Hunt, Taste of Occoquan, a Sip & Stroll, plus, Trivia Night, the famous Duck Splash, a corn hole tournament, a concert, and more! Visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries, and eateries and participate in their special activities, including demonstrations, workshops, and sales to discover all that Occoquan has to offer.
theburn.com
Pho Bar opens this week in Lansdowne Town Center
A new Vietnamese restaurant has announced its opening date in the Lansdowne Town Center. Pho Bar will start a soft opening this Monday, August 8. As The Burn reported back in April, Pho Bar has taken over the space vacated by the Viet Chopsticks restaurant. That’s on the stretch of Promenade Drive that faces out on the town green.
Veterans and the Arts Initiative Includes Collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries
Based at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative has served more than 10,000 military-connected people through in-person and online workshops and special events since 2014. This fall, the Initiative expands its reach in collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL), offering new workshops at Central Library, Haymarket Gainesville Library, and Potomac Library, in addition to a lineup of activities online and in-person at the Hylton Center. All workshops continue to be open and free to Veterans, Servicemembers, military family members, and military caregivers. Registration details at hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Inside Nova
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
