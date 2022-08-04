The Coronavirus pandemic is not over—repeat, it is not over!—but we’re two years and change now from those wild, early days in spring and summer 2020, and that’s long enough to lend a little bit of perspective. For so many people the pandemic was a life-changing, career-changing deus ex machina jolt, whose aftershocks are still very much being felt in real time across society. We keep seeing it again and again here in the 2022 season of Build-Outs, in stories like this one, where a successful coffee cart with a focus on events catering saw its business evaporate overnight. What came next looks like something bigger, maybe even something beautiful, born out of the changing uncertainty of unfamiliar times. A little bit of beauty from the chaos. This is Circle Coffee in Topeka, Kansas.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO