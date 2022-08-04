ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead

When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Circle Coffee In Topeka, KS

The Coronavirus pandemic is not over—repeat, it is not over!—but we’re two years and change now from those wild, early days in spring and summer 2020, and that’s long enough to lend a little bit of perspective. For so many people the pandemic was a life-changing, career-changing deus ex machina jolt, whose aftershocks are still very much being felt in real time across society. We keep seeing it again and again here in the 2022 season of Build-Outs, in stories like this one, where a successful coffee cart with a focus on events catering saw its business evaporate overnight. What came next looks like something bigger, maybe even something beautiful, born out of the changing uncertainty of unfamiliar times. A little bit of beauty from the chaos. This is Circle Coffee in Topeka, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
Via Christi recognized as a "top performer"

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House

Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Brooke Lennington delivers baby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, KS
Community Policy