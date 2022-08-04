Read on littleapplepost.com
10th 'Everybody Counts' event held at Douglass Recreation complex
Created in 2014, 'Everybody Counts' helps assist homeless and low income students in the Manhattan School district gain access to community-based services. Community members had the opportunity to participate in free direct healthcare services, such as health, dental and eye screenings. More than 30 Local organizations set up booths to...
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
'Water Safari' and 'Water Matters' teach kids about water
MANHATTAN - The Sunset Zoo hosted the community for Water Safari and Water Matters Day on Saturday. Kids received free admission with a paid adult admission all day Saturday. Water activities include splash zones, activity booths by the Konza Rotary Club and the Manhattan Fire Department provided a Spray N' Play area.
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Circle Coffee In Topeka, KS
The Coronavirus pandemic is not over—repeat, it is not over!—but we’re two years and change now from those wild, early days in spring and summer 2020, and that’s long enough to lend a little bit of perspective. For so many people the pandemic was a life-changing, career-changing deus ex machina jolt, whose aftershocks are still very much being felt in real time across society. We keep seeing it again and again here in the 2022 season of Build-Outs, in stories like this one, where a successful coffee cart with a focus on events catering saw its business evaporate overnight. What came next looks like something bigger, maybe even something beautiful, born out of the changing uncertainty of unfamiliar times. A little bit of beauty from the chaos. This is Circle Coffee in Topeka, Kansas.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
K-State launches effort to support growth of meat processors in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A rush to locally produced meat partly necessitated more than two years ago by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has spawned consumer’s interest in direct-to-consumer processing businesses, said a group of Kansas State University experts. Dustin Pendell, an agricultural economist with K-State Research and...
Water Safari, Water Matters Day comes to Sunset Zoo this weekend
MANHATTAN - Sunset Zoo invites the community to join them for Water Safari and Water Matters Day on Saturday, August 6th from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Kids receive free admission with a paid adult admission all day Saturday. Water activities include splash zones, activity booths and the Manhattan Fire...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
GRANADA THEATRE: Herrera says theater ‘will always have a piece of my heart,’ thanks residents for accepting her
The Emporia Granada Theatre and Director Rebeca Herrera have parted ways. Granada Board President Mike Helbert says the decision comes with opportunities developing for bookings and other events. Herrera, meanwhile, says the decision is bittersweet but the theater “will always have a piece of my heart.” She also credited several...
🎥Miss the '22 Central Kansas Free Fair parade? Watch it here
ABILENE - If you missed seeing this year's Central Kansas Free Fair parade, click on the link below.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Brooke Lennington delivers baby
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
Jones Aquatic Center closing several amenities ahead of 2022 season conclusion
After opening late this season several amenities at the Jones Aquatic Center are now closing early. According to a social media post from the JAC the lazy river, slides and splash pad will be closed for the remainder of the season. Maintenance issues are listed as the reason for the closure.
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Former MLB infielder, Greg Pryor, to highlight experiences at Flint Hills Discovery Center
MANHATTAN - The Flint Hills Discovery Center hosts former Major LB player, Greg Pryor, for an author talk on Saturday, August 13th. Pryor was a member of the 1985 World Series Champion Kansas City Royals and will present 'From the Hot Stove League to the World Series.'. The presentation will...
