Mendenhall confident in school district's handling of superintendent controversy

Daily Herald
U-Talk: What is your opinion on Orem having its own school district?
“I think not. And the reason I think not is because Orem is landlocked, it’s not going to grow. And it costs so much more to provide the services. If you have two districts, you have to have two district offices, two district attendants, two people doing all the stuff for the federal government. You have to duplicate things and that will cost millions.” — Bob Stratton, Orem.
KSLTV
Utah districts short on support staff as school is about to start
AMERICAN FORK, Utah – With students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, several Utah school districts report having almost enough teachers but severe staffing shortages elsewhere. Alpine District hired 530 teachers to prepare for the school year and still has 20 open teaching positions, according to David...
kslnewsradio.com
Former SLC Mayor Rocky Anderson to run for mayor again
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson told KSL NewsRadio Thursday night that he will be running for mayor in 2023. “I really haven’t made a public announcement,” Anderson said. “But I did meet with some people last night, many of whom have been urging me to run. And I wanted to let them that know I have decided I am going to make a public announcement. I will file the paperwork.”
ksl.com
Going solar? New program offers discounts to SLC homeowners ready to make the switch
SALT LAKE CITY — A new program will allow a few dozen single-family homeowners in Utah's capital city cheaper access to solar power through limited-time discounts. Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday, which offers "discounted bulk purchase" pricing for up to 50 residents looking to switch to solar energy. The city is partnering with Utah-based Gardner Energy to install the solar panels.
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
ksl.com
Rocky Anderson says he wants to run for Salt Lake City mayor again in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Anderson left office as mayor of Salt Lake City as his second term ended at the end of 2008. Now, nearly 15 years later, he wants another crack at the helm of Utah's capital city, saying he's fed up with how the city is run today.
Salt Lake City launches program to increase solar energy use
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar. The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy. The city has partnered […]
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
deseret.com
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
Hundreds of Utah kids receive free back-to-school dental check-up
In preparation for a new school year, hundreds of Utah kids received a free dental check from a local university.
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
ksl.com
Former Cottonwood Heights councilwoman sues city for handling of 2020 police protest
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Former Cottonwood Heights Councilwoman Tali Bruce has filed a lawsuit against the city, police chief and officers she accuses of conspiring to shut down a 2020 protest of the police killing of Zane James, during which she says she was pushed and struck by an officer.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
kjzz.com
Van Fillinger Raising The Bar At Utah
(KUTV) - On the heels off a Pac 12 championship and appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, the Utah Football team got their Fall camp underway with their high-profile season-opener set for Florida on September 3rd. Van Fillinger is a Corner Canyon High School product that turned heads as...
Park City Fire District wants financial help from areas it serves throughout Summit County
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the fire district budget had a $2.2 million deficit solely due to EMS services this year. While some level of deficit for EMS services is normal across the country, Zanetti said the district can’t continue to...
kjzz.com
Utah Freshman Lander Barton On Fall Camp
August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - On the heels off a Pac 12 championship and appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, the Utah Football team got their Fall camp underway with their high-profile season-opener set for Florida on September 3rd. Lander Barton is a Brighton High School product...
Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
ksl.com
UTA to shift around service routes, schedules. Here's what you need to know
SALT LAKE CITY — Big changes are coming to Utah Transit Authority's systems as the agency prepares for what it is traditionally its busiest time of the year. UTA's latest schedule change day will take place on Sunday. The agency's busiest months are typically August, September and October, as school returns to session.
