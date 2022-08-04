Stolen Vehicle Suspect Arrested Hours After Being Released On Citation For Drug Possession

Read on www.hometownstation.com
Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large
A woman died after being stabbed in Canoga Park. Police were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking attempt.
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported...
Fatal shopping center shooting leaves man dead
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Woman shot in face by man who took her daughter
PALMDALE, Calif. – A Palmdale woman was shot in the face by a man who kidnapped her daughter but was quickly arrested, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, said Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters
Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading Huntington Beach police on a vehicle chase that resulted in a fiery crash, authorities said today. The post Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in ‘Stable' Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Inmate back in custody after escaping from sheriff's transport in West Hollywood
An inmate is back in custody after he escaped while being loaded into a sheriff's department transport and ran into a West Hollywood neighborhood, authorities say.
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
Arrests Made, Machines, Cash Seized at Illegal Gaming Sites Thursday
REGION - Authorities announced a multi-location search warrant served Thursday led to a number of arrests related to illegal gambling. Seized during this operation at two units in an Irwindale business complex were 11 gaming tables and an undisclosed amount of money. Two people were arrested and more were detained, according to Sgt. Rudy Gatto of the Irwindale Police Department.
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Avenue J [Lancaster, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead in Traffic Accident on 65th Street West. The accident happened at Avenue J and 65th Street West on August 1st, around 10:38 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the involved Honda failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the motorcyclist. Moreover, the motorcyclist suffered...
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months
CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
Pursuit ends in two arrests
What started as a burglary in Westminster ended up in an arrest in Bellflower. According to the WPD, officers responded to a commercial burglary in process at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. The suspect refused to yield to police and led the officers...
‘I don’t feel safe to be here anymore’: El Monte sneaker shop shuttered after repeated break-ins
An El Monte business owner is shutting down his brick-and-mortar shop after a group of bandits broke into his store and made off with merchandise, then another break-in was attempted. Exchanged Hype, a high-end sneaker store, opened in owner Efrain Gonzalez’s native El Monte in February. The shop in Tito’s Plaza was broken into right […]
Armed suspect jailed after pursuit
PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested an armed man, on Wednesday, following a chase across Palmdale that ended with the man crashing his car into a shopping center light pole. While on patrol at William J. McAdam Park, Partners Against Crime deputies saw a car...
