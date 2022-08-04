Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope snaps incredible photo of most distant star in known universe

NASA'S James Webb Space Telescope has captured an awe-inspiring image of the most distant star in our known universe.

Earendel is a star that's a staggering 28 billion light-years away from Earth.

This is Earendel, the most distant known star Credit: JWST/NASA

Earendel is 28 billion light-years away Credit: NASA/ESA/Space Telescope Science Institute

The James Webb Space Telescope is giving us an unprecedented view of the universe Credit: NASA/ESA/Space Telescope Science Institute

According to Nasa, one light year is about six trillion miles.

The extremely distant star is named after a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s book The Silmarillion and may have exploded into a supernova after a few million years of existence.

It's said to be 50 to 100 times more massive than the Sun.

The James Webb Space Telescope spotted the star in April but astronomers have just shared the first images.

The Cosmic Spring astronomers tweeted: "We’re excited to share the first JWST image of Earendel, the most distant star known in our universe, lensed and magnified by a massive galaxy cluster."

Excitedly adding: "There she is!!"

Observing Earendel could help scientists learn more about early stars and the early days of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope aims to give us unprecedented views of the universe and will technically be able to look back in time.

How will the James Webb Space Telescope look back in time?

Webb is the biggest and most complex telescope of its kind, fitted with all sorts of sophisticated tools.

Its aim is to uncover the hidden depths of our universe, peering at the faint light of early stars and galaxies created after the Big Bang some 250 million years.

The kit will be able to see through dense dust clouds that cover distant planets.

Getting past this could help point towards life, but experts doubt we'll actually find aliens with it.

The 'time-traveling' aspect of the James Webb telescope is all to do with how long it takes light to travel through the universe.

As it takes a really long time for light to travel we can essentially look way back in time from when stars and planets were formed after the Big Bang.

The light that reaches the James Webb space telescope may have traveled millions of miles from a star that no longer exists.

If we use the telescope to look far enough into the distance, light from close to the beginning of the universe will be visible.

Scientists think some parts of the universe will be impossible to see.

That's because the universe is thought to be expanding so some light sources are constantly moving away from us.

That means that light may never be able to reach the James Webb Space Telescope.