ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope snaps incredible photo of most distant star in known universe

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9kaB_0h5B6WIO00

NASA'S James Webb Space Telescope has captured an awe-inspiring image of the most distant star in our known universe.

Earendel is a star that's a staggering 28 billion light-years away from Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXdBI_0h5B6WIO00
This is Earendel, the most distant known star Credit: JWST/NASA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkFpM_0h5B6WIO00
Earendel is 28 billion light-years away Credit: NASA/ESA/Space Telescope Science Institute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTu4O_0h5B6WIO00
The James Webb Space Telescope is giving us an unprecedented view of the universe Credit: NASA/ESA/Space Telescope Science Institute

According to Nasa, one light year is about six trillion miles.

The extremely distant star is named after a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s book The Silmarillion and may have exploded into a supernova after a few million years of existence.

It's said to be 50 to 100 times more massive than the Sun.

The James Webb Space Telescope spotted the star in April but astronomers have just shared the first images.

The Cosmic Spring astronomers tweeted: "We’re excited to share the first JWST image of Earendel, the most distant star known in our universe, lensed and magnified by a massive galaxy cluster."

Excitedly adding: "There she is!!"

Observing Earendel could help scientists learn more about early stars and the early days of the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope aims to give us unprecedented views of the universe and will technically be able to look back in time.

How will the James Webb Space Telescope look back in time?

Webb is the biggest and most complex telescope of its kind, fitted with all sorts of sophisticated tools.

Its aim is to uncover the hidden depths of our universe, peering at the faint light of early stars and galaxies created after the Big Bang some 250 million years.

The kit will be able to see through dense dust clouds that cover distant planets.

Getting past this could help point towards life, but experts doubt we'll actually find aliens with it.

The 'time-traveling' aspect of the James Webb telescope is all to do with how long it takes light to travel through the universe.

As it takes a really long time for light to travel we can essentially look way back in time from when stars and planets were formed after the Big Bang.

The light that reaches the James Webb space telescope may have traveled millions of miles from a star that no longer exists.

If we use the telescope to look far enough into the distance, light from close to the beginning of the universe will be visible.

Scientists think some parts of the universe will be impossible to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BYdO_0h5B6WIO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOwZk_0h5B6WIO00

That's because the universe is thought to be expanding so some light sources are constantly moving away from us.

That means that light may never be able to reach the James Webb Space Telescope.

Comments / 4

Related
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webb Telescope
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
653K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy