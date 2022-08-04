Four more arrests made in death of Lindon teenager

Read on kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Crowd lifts car from person hit by speeding driver in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A driver is under arrest and one person is hospitalized after an accident Sunday night off of Redwood Road and 4000 South. West Valley City Police Lt. Julie Jorgensen said a driver was traveling northbound on Redwood Road when he crashed through a retaining wall and then into the parking lot of the Redwood Apartments. Witnesses said that the driver was speeding when the crash happened.
Salt Lake shooting suspect under arrest after shots fired at Gateway Inn
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man early Friday morning. According to a press release, emergency responders in Salt Lake were notified about the shooting at the Gateway Inn, at 819 W. North Temple St. in Salt lake City.
Wasatch County Search and Rescue has a busy Saturday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was kept busy on Saturday with two different calls for assistance. The first call came in at 12:16 p.m. A 14-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her ankle near Blood Lake in the Midway area. The injury required extraction to an ambulance waiting Bonanza Flat parking lot.
Man steals excavator and starts ripping up the ground, breaks water line
SALT LAKE CITY – A water line broke by a Smith’s parking lot earlier after a man stole an excavator and began ripping up the ground. The man reportedly stole the excavator and drove a mile to 800 South 900 West where he began digging up the ground. A water main was ruptured and some google fiber wires were ripped up.
Utah Highway Patrol responds to head-on crash on U.S Highway 6
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Both directions of traffic on U.S Highway 6 were closed for a time Friday due to a head-on collision near milepost 206. According to Trooper Mike Alexander, of the Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound with several individuals inside. The vehicle rolled and crashed head-on into another vehicle just a little before 4 p.m.
Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — According to a Twitter post from BountifulPD, all major issues due to the heavy rain have been taken care of. Additionally, they report no traffic accidents. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department, PD, said rain has stopped in Bountiful City. However, there...
UPDATE: Flooding, road closures, and power outages in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A summer storm moving across the Salt Lake Valley has left drivers dealing with standing water and flooding. Furthermore, the storm has left residents with power outages. Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) reported that more than 3,490 customers were without power in the 84115, 84106, 84105,...
Utah Lake algal bloom still at harmful levels says DEQ
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) confirms that the level of harmful algal bloom at Utah Lake continues to merit a warning advisory for anybody visiting Lincoln Marina, Utah Lake State Park, Sandy Beach, and Provo Bay. Those visiting areas of Utah Lake where...
Can the average Utahn afford to go solar?
SALT LAKE CITY – With power bills going up around the country, more and more people are investigating the option of going solar. When you add in federal and state incentives, is it affordable for the average Utahn?. Let’s take a look. The Solar Energy Industries Association says the...
