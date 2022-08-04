Four more arrests made in death of Lindon teenager

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.

