Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Used Ayahuasca Psychedelic
In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Aaron Rodgers said the use of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca helped "[unlock] a lot of my heart." The Green Bay Packers QB first discussed using the drug on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, saying it helped him win his back-to-back MVP awards over the past two years. He explained to King how the situation unfolded:
2022 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut
The dawn of preseason might be fun for football fans, but it also means the grim reality of NFL roster cuts are upon us. RIght now, each team is allowed to carry 90 players on its roster. This is the time for young players to fight for a dream and some veterans to audition for a roster spot for one more season.
Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep the All-Pro kicker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Pro Football Network that the deal is worth $24 million and includes $17.5 million...
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'No Clear Trade Partner' for 49ers QB Entering Preseason
The trade market for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be minimal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday there is "no clear trade partner" for the veteran signal-caller. He added the Niners aren't going to rush into a move right now and "are willing to wait all the way to cut-down day."
NFL Rumors: Browns Deny Kareem Hunt's Trade Request as RB Seeks New Contract
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly asked for a trade, but the team has declined his request, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The 27-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract and asked for an extension in the spring but was also denied. Now, the veteran is only participating in individual drills during training camp as he seeks a new home.
Ranking the Most Impactful NFL Players Returning from Injury in 2022
Everything about an NFL season can shift in an instant. A sudden change of direction, an accidental move or a mistimed hit can force franchises to reevaluate their season after a significant injury. The 2021 campaign was no different. A list of established veterans and young stars succumbed to the...
Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract
Linebacker Kiko Alonso has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL one day after signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints. WWL-TV's Brooke Kirchhofer reported the news Saturday. Alonso last played during the 2019 season with the Saints. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020...
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names
Maybe your fantasy football league waits until the preseason is over before holding your draft. Or perhaps your group is fine with drafting now, taking the risk of potentially losing players to season-ending injuries during the exhibition contests. Either way, now is the time to prepare and research for the...
NFL Players With the Most To Prove In 2022 Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially underway following Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. While the results of these games won't count in the standings, there will be plenty of meaningful insights to discern from the upcoming action. Some of the most important revelations from these exhibition contests and training...
Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced. Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on...
Report: NFL Changes Lowering-of-Helmet Rule After Having Trouble Fining Players
A slight change in wording could adjust how the NFL enforces its unnecessary roughness rules on lowering the helmet. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, the 2022 rulebook states: "It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."
Pete Carroll Talks Seahawks QBs After Drew Lock Outperforms Geno Smith in Mock Game
Drew Lock reportedly took an important step in the battle with Geno Smith to be the quarterback who fills Russell Wilson's shoes on the Seattle Seahawks. Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported that Lock was the better quarterback than Smith during a mock game Saturday, noting the offense "just did more" with the former under center.
Loggains: NIL Just Like NFL's 'Free Agency With No Rules'
It's created an ongoing job of evaluating just about everybody playing everywhere.
Fantasy Football 2022: Ranking The Top QB-WR Stacks
A good wide receiver-quarterback stack can be the backbone of a championship fantasy football team. Stacking refers to pairing teammates on your roster. When done correctly, it gives you the high floor that comes with a target hog in a PPR league while also allowing for the upside of a big week if your quarterback and receiver happen to hook up for multiple touchdowns.
Saints' Dennis Allen 'Excited' About Michael Thomas' Progress in Ankle Injury Return
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is recovering from a right ankle injury that kept him out all of last year and most of 2020, returned to 11-on-11 drills in practice Saturday for the first time since the end of the 2020 campaign, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
NFL Asks Refs to Focus on Illegal Contact Fouls This Year After a 'Big Drop' in 2021
The NFL has listed illegal contact fouls among its "points of clarification" for the 2022 season, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The penalty is enforced when a defender makes contact with a receiver more than five yards down the field before a pass is thrown and while the quarterback is still in the pocket. The five-yard penalty also results in a first down.
Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Died Due to Complications from Seizure Disorder
Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death at age 33 in December was the result of "complications of a seizure disorder," according to an autopsy report released to the public Friday. Kevin Vaughan and Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver provided more information. Thomas played in the NFL for 10 seasons,...
Peter King Feels Bears QB Justin Fields Needs to Work Most on His Anticipation Throws
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still a work in progress as he enters his second season, and NFL insider Peter King highlighted one area where he apparently needs improvement. "When I watched Fields Friday, what I thought needed the most work was his anticipation throws, his rhythm throws," King...
NFL Rumors: Browns' Kareem Hunt to Be Fined for Skipping Drills amid Contract Hold-In
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be fined by the franchise for skipping team drills during training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Hunt has only competed in individual drills since reporting to training camp and will continue to do so until he receives a contract extension, per ESPN.
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
