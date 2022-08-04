ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Akayleb Evans be an emerging dark horse defensive starter?

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
As we enter the second week of training camp, competitions for starting spots and positions on the depth chart are starting to heat up. One position, in particular, is cornerback.

The two starting jobs are currently a battle between incumbents Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler with second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr trying to overtake one of them. All three players have reportedly had a good camp, which is a great sign for a Vikings defense that needs it.

One element to that competition is fourth-round rookie Akayleb Evans. The Vikings traded back into the fourth round by sending picks 156 and a 2023 fourth-round pick to get the Missouri product. Over the course of camp, Evans has played really well.

Plays like this are littered all over his college film.

He does a great job of staying in-phase with the route and displays ball skills at the catch point. If Evans can keep growing with his ball skills, he could enter the race for one of the starting cornerback spots.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

