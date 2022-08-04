Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton

Read on news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive Labor Day Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Police hold National Night Out and raise nearly $5,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut!
Brookfield Police joined departments throughout the country and held their 2nd Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. The event raised nearly $5,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut!. Thank you to the Brookfield community and the many businesses that supported this important event. Please see the note from Brookfield Police below. We...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will be selling homemade cookies on behalf of the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer on Tuesday night, August 9 from 6 to 8pm at the CHIRP concert in Ballard Park. You can find Tyler by CVS park entrance where you can purchase some sweet treats to enjoy during the concert (while helping children in need).
hamlethub.com
Services planned for beloved member of RHS staff, Edwin Ordonez has died
Ridgefield High School lost a beloved staff member last week. Edwin Ordonez died at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the RHS employee passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Services in Danbury for Edwin Ordonez, 28, GoFundMe Launched to Support Family
Some people just light up a room, and Edwin Ordonez was that person. Edwin Ordonez died last week at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the beloved community member who worked at Danbury War Memorial before joining the staff at Ridgefield High School, passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
hamlethub.com
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!
Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
hamlethub.com
Milford Resident Ashley Taylor named to the Dean's List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus
Ashley Taylor, of Milford, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0...
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
Westport Playhouse Announces "4,000 Miles" Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - In conjunction with its upcoming production of “4000 Miles,” Westport Country Playhouse is offering a giveaway of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960. The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Second price, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology, is a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey (size large) and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97.
hamlethub.com
Izzy Beresin, former manager of Bargain World of Danbury, has died
Isadore "Izzy" Beresin, husband of the late Esther "Sibby" Beresin, manager of the former Bargain World of Danbury, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in his 100th year. Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
hamlethub.com
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff
STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
hamlethub.com
Chappaqua AYSO Soccer Registration is open for the Fall/Spring 2022-23 season
The Fall 2022 soccer season will run from September to November. The Spring 2023 season will run from April to June. Please register, and a coach or coordinator will reach out to you as soon as the exact dates are finalized. The U5, U6, U7, U8, U10 & VIPs will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall
On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
hamlethub.com
Nurse-Family Partnership at RVNAhealth helps first-time mothers become successful in their new role
Nurse-Family Partnership at RVNAhealth is a voluntary, free program for eligible mothers residing in Western Connecticut. By participating in Nurse-Family Partnership, a trained registered nurse can come to your home or a meeting point of your choice during your pregnancy until your child’s second birthday! The visits are no cost, flexible and made to fit your schedule; usually, every 2 weeks. You can decide where to meet, what to talk about at the visits, and are welcome to have friends or family there with you.
hamlethub.com
Yale New Haven Health opens Digestive Health Center in Westport
Yale New Haven Health has opened a new digestive health center at 325 Riverside Ave., Suite 100, in Westport. A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 3 with center staff and health system officials on hand. “We are excited for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine to bring to Westport...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Pedestrian Bridge Construction Closings This Week
Construction for the Pedestrian Bridge Project is scheduled to begin the week of August 8, 2022. The Pedestrian Bridge project consists of building a bridge connecting the Wilton Train Station on Station Road to the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) on the opposite side of the river and improvements to the NRVT leading into Wilton Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Primary Tomorrow: Guide for Darien Voters
Darien is having a dual (Democratic and Republican) primary tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for all local voting districts in Darien. Polls will open at 6:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. Voting will take place by the absentee ballot application and ballot process, available through the Town Clerk’s office, or in-person at Darien’s six poll locations. Signage will be placed at all poll locations, directing voters to their respective voting districts.
hamlethub.com
Voting Guide to Primary Election in Ridgefield
ERMS - SRMS - YANITY GYM. Please note: you must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. *Stephanie Thomas (endorsed) *Erick Russell (endorsed) *Themis Klarides (endorsed) Leora R. Levy. Peter Lumaj. Congress. *Jayme Stevenson (endorsed) Michael Ted Goldstein. Secretary of State. *Dominic Rapini. Brock Weber. Terrie E....
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
hamlethub.com
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update
"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
Comments / 0