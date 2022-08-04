Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton

Nurse-Family Partnership at RVNAhealth is a voluntary, free program for eligible mothers residing in Western Connecticut. By participating in Nurse-Family Partnership, a trained registered nurse can come to your home or a meeting point of your choice during your pregnancy until your child’s second birthday! The visits are no cost, flexible and made to fit your schedule; usually, every 2 weeks. You can decide where to meet, what to talk about at the visits, and are welcome to have friends or family there with you.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO