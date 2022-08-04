Bank Independent building $60 million, 4-story Muscle Shoals complex

Read on www.waaytv.com
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right...
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
Trash Pandas Battle Back For 4-3 Win
MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas fought to take the lead in their final turn at the plate in a tightly-played matchup, then held it in the ninth to defeat the Tennessee Smokies 4-3 in the finale of their six-game series at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon.
Banana pudding eating champ downs 15 pounds of pudding in national contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
Man charged with capital murder in July Huntsville shooting
Police were called to the 1300-block of Lancewood Drive shortly after midnight on July 29.
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
LCSO: Meridianville man steals vehicle, ambulance, and fire truck to evade police
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Lauderdale County Tigers
Let's meet the 2022 Lauderdale County Tigers. The Lauderdale County Tigers in 2021 began their season with 9 straight wins, they advanced to the playoffs for the 12th straight year, before eventually losing to Piedmont in round two. In 2022 the Tigers are excited to get back to work. "We...
Coroner identified man killed in crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck
A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville caused a lane closure Sunday night.
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
Cherokee man killed in Colbert County wreck
The wreck occurred on Underwood Mountain Road, around six miles south of Tuscumbia.
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
Hundreds of people support first responders in the annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo
A rodeo three decades in the making, with all of the proceeds funding local first responders. Friday night was the first night of the 30th annual Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. Hundreds of people packed the stands as they came out to support their first responders. "This is probably the...
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
