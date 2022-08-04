ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited

CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Monday as improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwestern farm belt boosted harvest prospects for crops stressed recently by high temperatures and dryness. Wheat firmed as the dollar softened, although gains were limited by improving prospects for...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat ticks higher, Ukrainian exports limit gains; corn dips

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses but pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from Ukraine curbed gains. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although higher U.S....
Agriculture Online

Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat falls on improving prospects for Ukraine exports

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday as hopes rose for increased shipments from Ukraine's war-torn Black Sea ports, which could cut into the competitiveness of U.S. supplies on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 6-3/4 cents at $7.75-3/4 a bushel. * The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery was off 11 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, soft red winter wheat was down 4.0%, hard red winter wheat was down 2.9% and MGEX spring wheat was down 2.0%. * Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee and Major Feedmill Group on Friday purchased about 120,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in private deals without issuing an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online

Morocco's 2022 cereals harvest down 67% at 3.4 mln T, ministry says

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's 2022 drought-hit cereals harvest was down 67% from last year at 3.4 million tonnes, including 1.89 million tonnes of soft wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The durum harvest stood at 0.81 million tonnes and barley at 0.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close mostly lower on rainy Midwest weather view

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures were mostly lower on Friday, pressured by forecasts for weekend rains in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness forecast 2022 soybean production of 4.530 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.8 bushels per acre. Both the yield and production forecasts were bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's July estimates. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Friday morning. Both deals were for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 9 cents at $14.08-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $15.60 at $405.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 2.55 cents to 63.97 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 4.1%. * Soymeal futures fell 3.2% this week while soyoil dropped 2.6%. * Soyoil futures have fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures firm

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange live cattle futures firmed to their highest in more than three months on Friday, while hog futures edged back toward the 13-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 137.875 cents per lb, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 29 during the session, and most-active October gained 0.225 cent to 143.875 cents.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods misses earnings, warns of supply constraints; shares fall

(Adds comments from company executives, details on stock price) Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods shares fell 10% on Monday as the U.S. meat processor reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and warned of supply constraints and reduced demand for high-priced beef. The sell-off left shares down about 8% for the year...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs

(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean harvest begins in Arkansas

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We finished up our last fungicide pass last week on our corn crop. In addition to fungicide, we also added a PGR (plant growth regulator) that is designed to help with the reproductive stages, a stress mitigation product, and a micro pack to improve plant health.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods beats quarterly revenue estimates on beef demand

(Adds background, sales details) Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc quarterly revenue beat estimates on Monday, as demand for its chicken and beef remained steady in the face of decades-high inflation. Packaged food makers have so far faced little pushback from consumers on price increases forced by surging costs,...
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, August 8, 2022

Grains dropped and soybeans were lower in overnight trading as more ships loaded with agricultural products leave Ukraine. Four ships reportedly left the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk for Turkey as part of a deal reached late last month between Russia and Ukraine, according to several media reports.
Agriculture Online

Vietnam cuts MFN tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday cut its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%, the government said, as it seeks to help ease inflationary pressure. The MFN tariff is a standard rate applied in trading between World Trade Organization (WTO) members, unless a...
Agriculture Online

Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
