ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska RB coach Bryan Applewhite discusses Huskers' search for 'RB1' in fall camp

By Stacey Mickles
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander updates DL battle, tabs walk-on as potential contributor

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gave an update on the battle for the starting jobs on the defensive line. Chinander outlined several defensive linemen who will be battling for spots on the defense. Walk-on defensive lineman Colton Feist received praise from Chinander for working hard during the offseason. Chinander believed that Feist was in contention to win a starting spot on Nebraska’s defense. He explained how Feist impressed the program:
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Johnson, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top-ranked recruit in Nebraska, Husker target: 'I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t know how to get it done'

Malachi Coleman is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Nebraska in the 2023 cycle. It would be a significant recruiting win for Scott Frost’s program if the Cornhuskers can fend off the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and others to sign Coleman. A recent quote from Coleman, however, shows that he won’t put state pride ahead of program success.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Timmy Bleekrode, new Nebraska kicker, setting high standards for 2022

Timmy Bleekrode is looking to have a strong mentality and performance in 2022, something Nebraska did not have at the position last season. The Huskers had 15 total players transferred from other programs in the 2022 recruiting class, including Bleekrode transferring in from Furman. This past season for Furman, Bleekrode...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East star Jalen Worthley commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East star pitcher Jalen Worthley announced on Friday that he will be staying home committing to play baseball at the University of Nebraska. Worthley’s commitment comes after he de-committed from San Jose State at the end of July. Worthley is ranked as the No. 82 left handed pitcher in the class of 2022 by Perfect Game. Worthley finished his senior year on fire totaling 67 strikeouts in 42 innings with a 0.84 ERA this past season.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Grant
KETV.com

Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
OMAHA, NE
Sand Hills Express

Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season

LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#College Transfer#Triple Crown#Junior College#American Football#College Football#Cornhuskers#Nmmi
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17

As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
kfornow.com

LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened either late Friday night or very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy