1 of 3 west Houston chase suspects forced way into woman's home during getaway, HPD says

A chaotic police chase in west Houston ended with three arrests, a charred patrol vehicle, and a frightened bystander who was forced to hide one of the assailants.

The Houston Police Department tweeted photos on Thursday showing the wreckage of one of its cruisers and a Tesla vehicle at rest on a curb with tire marks next to it.

"Westside patrol, TAC and FOX (HPD's helicopter) have three suspects in custody (at) 12900 Ashford Point. Armed suspect led officers on a pursuit intentionally striking a patrol car that later caught on fire," HPD tweeted at 3:40 p.m.

While patrol officers caught two suspects shortly after the chase ended, a third grabbed a woman and forced his way into her home to hide from officers, police said.

The remaining suspect surrendered after police surrounded the home, HPD added.

Police didn't provide too many details other than saying the chase may have started due to a traffic stop on Hill Branch Drive, which is not too far from the pursuit's end.

It's not immediately known if any officers were hurt.