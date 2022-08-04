Read on www.dailycal.org
UC Berkeley calls off construction at People's Park after 'unlawful protest activity and violence'
Officials at U.C. Berkeley called off construction on a new student housing project at the park due to what they referred to as "unlawful protest activity and violence."
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
‘I only care what Black people think about this’: Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Hot tub maker opens Berkeley store; used T-shirts printed with fresh designs to cut waste
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Fourth Street. Pass the chardonnay! High-end hot tub business returns to where it all started —...
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Back-to-school supply giveaway marks 10 years helping East Bay student, families
Everything from notebooks to rulers and glue sticks are part of Stuff the Bus, a free annual school supply giveaway at Deer Valley High School in Antioch, organized for the past 10 years by 21-year-old Claryssa Wilson with the help of volunteers.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Discovery of invasive mosquitoes in Martinez prompts action
(BCN) — The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said […]
Daily Californian
A-Z date ideas: County fair
From rides to games to pigs, there is really no other activity like the county fair. As these fun carnivals are sweeping across the country for summertime, this is the perfect activity for any type of person this summer. If you’ve been struggling trying to find things to do as summer winds down, look no further because the fair is sure to have something for you. That’s why this week’s A-Z date idea in the Bay Area is the county fair!
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
Daily Californian
Part 2 on tackling carbon emissions: Transportation
For the second part of this series, we’re going to delve into transportation as a producer of carbon emissions. We’ll consider some of the Bay Area’s greatest contributors and what you can do as a local (and student) to decrease your carbon footprint. Let’s take a look...
Daily Californian
Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus
Two UC Berkeley students were robbed late Friday night at the area where Tolman Hall formerly was near the northwest corner of campus. According to a campus WarnMe alert sent at 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning, the two victims were robbed of their iPhone 12 and student ID by two suspects just before midnight. The suspects possessed a gun and one of them threatened the students with a taser, according to the alert.
Daily Californian
Decreased unemployment hints at a recovery from COVID-19 layoffs
Berkeley’s unemployment rate has reached pre-pandemic lows, according to a statement from Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín. The unemployment nationwide had decreased to 3.5 % in July with job growth in multiple sectors, according to an Employment Situation Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate in California is down to 4.2%, which is around the same as it was when statewide quarantines began in 2020, according to Arreguín.
SFist
People’s Park Still Occupied, Sheriff Won’t Help Clear Park Because Berkeley Has Banned Tear Gas
A very Berkeley problem in Berkeley, as protesters have occupied People's Park to halt a development project, but the Alameda County Sheriff's Department is refusing to help clear them out, because the city of Berkeley won’t let them use tear gas. The rabble-rousers whose protests have halted the demolition...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
Berkeley Hills residents should leave during Extreme Fire Weather, city officials say
Even before a wildfire ignites, Berkeley hills residents should leave their homes during Extreme Fire Weather periods, city officials said Friday.
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
