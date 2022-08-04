ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Discovery of invasive mosquitoes in Martinez prompts action

(BCN) — The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said […]
MARTINEZ, CA
Daily Californian

A-Z date ideas: County fair

From rides to games to pigs, there is really no other activity like the county fair. As these fun carnivals are sweeping across the country for summertime, this is the perfect activity for any type of person this summer. If you’ve been struggling trying to find things to do as summer winds down, look no further because the fair is sure to have something for you. That’s why this week’s A-Z date idea in the Bay Area is the county fair!
Daily Californian

Part 2 on tackling carbon emissions: Transportation

For the second part of this series, we’re going to delve into transportation as a producer of carbon emissions. We’ll consider some of the Bay Area’s greatest contributors and what you can do as a local (and student) to decrease your carbon footprint. Let’s take a look...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus

Two UC Berkeley students were robbed late Friday night at the area where Tolman Hall formerly was near the northwest corner of campus. According to a campus WarnMe alert sent at 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning, the two victims were robbed of their iPhone 12 and student ID by two suspects just before midnight. The suspects possessed a gun and one of them threatened the students with a taser, according to the alert.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Decreased unemployment hints at a recovery from COVID-19 layoffs

Berkeley’s unemployment rate has reached pre-pandemic lows, according to a statement from Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín. The unemployment nationwide had decreased to 3.5 % in July with job growth in multiple sectors, according to an Employment Situation Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate in California is down to 4.2%, which is around the same as it was when statewide quarantines began in 2020, according to Arreguín.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages

Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
DALY CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes

The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

