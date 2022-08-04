From rides to games to pigs, there is really no other activity like the county fair. As these fun carnivals are sweeping across the country for summertime, this is the perfect activity for any type of person this summer. If you’ve been struggling trying to find things to do as summer winds down, look no further because the fair is sure to have something for you. That’s why this week’s A-Z date idea in the Bay Area is the county fair!

