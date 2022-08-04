ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Pretty Little Liars Original Sin’ Episode 4 Recap: “The (Fe)male Gaze”

By Abby Monteil
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnkAg_0h5AzKEv00

Slashers wouldn’t be slashers without their final girls. As Tabby points out in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Episode 4 (“The Fe(Male) Gaze”), gendered violence and power dynamics are key to the genre. It makes Original Sin ’s decision to lean into the horror of these girls’ secrets a fascinating entryway, and one with which the show continues to meet head-on.

“The Fe(Male) Gaze” opens with the show’s first substantial Angela flashback (finally!), which sees her being screwed over by a teenaged version of Noa’s mom, Marjorie. After she offers Angela a drag of her cigarette, Marjorie is eager to blame Angela when a nearby teacher takes notice. She tries to make it up to her new “friend” later by gifting her a teddy bear sporting a “Best Friends Forever” T-shirt. Clearly, Marjorie letting Noa take the fall for her drug use is the latest in a long string of deflections.

In the present, A is more than happy to put the heat on her. During a hospital shift, Marjorie gets a present: A nearly identical teddy bear with a “Best mom ever T-shirt.” This bear comes with an added gift, bearing the very prescription pills that got her and Noa in trouble in the first place. And she’s due to get her ankle monitor off in just a few days! Someone cut this kid some slack.

Back at Millwood High, the girls are wrapping up their two-week “Karen video” detention, which has been blissfully A-free. A persistent Imogen is distracting herself from her childhood home’s impending sale by going full teen detective, phoning her mother’s entire graduating class for hints about Angela. No one is keen to mention the incident, which suits Faran just fine — despite seeing a creepy masked guy at the end of last episode, she’s happy to believe that the Liars’ troubles are behind them.

But when Faran is forced to attend one-on-one ballet rehearsals with Kelly to catch up on all things Swan Lake , she proves even more willing to put on her tinfoil conspiracy hat than Imogen. Although Kelly is a much less renowned ballerina than her late twin, Henry insists that she’s made so much progress recently that rehearsals feel like dancing with Karen . To make matters more confusing, Kelly is wearing her sister’s leotards and silences Faran’s complaints with the exact same phrase Karen used to threaten her: “Just be a queen, girl.” What did I tell you?! If there’s one trope Pretty Little Liars loves, it’s an evil twin. Remembering the razor blade that A put in Karen’s ballet slipper, Faran begs a disbelieving Henry to check Kelly’s feet for scars.

While Faran waits to hear back on the twin switcheroo front, she takes on another leading role, starring in Tabby and Chip’s latest film class assignment. They’re tasked with recreating a scene from an iconic director’s filmography, and slashers have rightfully been on Tabby’s mind. So she decides to put her own spin on things by remixing one of the most famous slasher scenes of them all: The shower scene from Psycho . This time, they’re ditching the “transphobic shit” in the original, casting Faran’s Marion Crane as the killer and Greg’s (yes, Karen’s smarmy boyfriend) Norman Bates as the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Knvi_0h5AzKEv00

Tabby has been spouting film references since the moment she first appeared onscreen, but “The Fe(Male) Gaze” effectively recontextualizes her cinephile habits as the way that Tabby makes sense of the world — and, more specifically, her own trauma. She’s clearly thrilled to be behind the camera for their new Psycho , but that excitement turns to anger when Greg continues to make lewd remarks about his shower scene, and horror when he proceeds to strip nude, flashing them out of nowhere.

An overwhelmed Tabby runs outside and begins to hyperventilate, looking towards the woods as flashes of boys’ blurry faces leering at her around a bonfire come back to her. When she comes back, she’s stunned to see that Chip has taken over her directorial duties and sent their actors home. Whatever happened to our favorite cinephile in the past, it’s clear how much horror has helped her cope with (and rage against) it. I have no doubt that Tabby’s film knowledge will play a pivotal role in masking A, and hopefully she’ll get one hell of a catharsis from doing so.

But first, Imogen hopes to exorcise some of her own demons at her creepy childhood house, on which Sidney has finally scored an offer. Imogen finds herself unexpectedly emotional while packing up some old things — while A lurks under the basement stairs, because what else would they be doing? She’s startled by the new prospective owners, and makes Sidney’s day job a whole lot more difficult by claiming that a woman was murdered there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwBhC_0h5AzKEv00

Sidney encourages Imogen to move on. Instead, she invites her four besties over for a good old-fashioned Ouija Board session with Mom. Imogen’s curiosity soon turns to anger as she finally tells her late mother everything she’s wanted to say. Did Davie really commit suicide, or was someone else in the room with her? And if there wasn’t, how could she leave her only daughter alone to deal with this? Imogen admits to her friends that she feels like everything in her life — from her body to her house — is slipping out of her control. It’s a predicament that slasher heroines find themselves in all too often, which makes me curious how Original Sin plans to subvert horror expectations of the young pregnant woman at its center.

A certainly has big plans for all five Liars, and closes out the episode by closing in on Margaery. After Sheriff Beasley conducts an impromptu sweep of the Olivars’ apartment, Noa is horrified to find those stolen pills in her mom’s purse, just a day before her ankle monitor comes off. Cue the text from A: “She never learned her lesson. Mommy was going to throw you under the bus again, just like she did to Angela Waters.”

Things take a darker turn when A themself turns up to pursue Noa through her apartment complex, Michael Myers-style. She thankfully manages to escape onto a nearby roof, but when she screams for an explanation, “A” replies that they want to “Punish the guilty.” In this case, that means Margaery. So a sobbing Noa calls her mom’s hospital and finally admits that she’s been stealing from the pharmacy there, looking up to find that A has vanished.

She’s finally freed from her monitor the next day, but there’s no joy in admitting to her friends that A is back and wants justice for Angela Waters. And with Halloween around the corner, there’s no telling what Millwood’s premier masked killer has planned next.

Abby Monteil is a New York-based writer. Her work has also appeared in The Daily Beast, Insider, Them, Thrillist, Elite Daily, and others.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?

When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Male Gaze#Pretty Little Liars#Suicide
Decider.com

‘Physical’ Season 2 Finale: Showrunner Annie Weisman Explains Why Shelia’s Recovery Needed to Feel Messy

In Physical, disordered eating is never treated as a plot point or a very special episode. It becomes everything. It seeps into every thought and action of budding aerobics guru Shelia (Rose Byrne), turning what should be nice conversations with friends and exciting successes into toxic internal monologues about how she’s never good enough. As exhausting as this relentless focus is, it feels authentic.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
extratv

Woody Harrelson’s Perfect Response to Look-Alike Baby

Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike in Northern Ireland!. Earlier this week a mom named Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a side-by-side photo of her daughter Cora and Woody Harrelson from the 2009 movie “Zombieland.”. She wrote in the caption, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More

A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99’ on Netflix, A Docuseries Look At the Disastrous Century’s End Music Festival

Woodstock ‘99, the “how it started, how it’s going” meme of music festivals, is revisited once again, this time for Netflix, with the three-episode docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99. What began as an ambitious attempt to revisit (and monetize) the peace and love vibe of the OG 1969 festival devolved into a morass of supply shortages, logistic snafus, rioting, sexual violence, and widespread property damage. And oh yeah, over 90 artists performed.    TRAINWRECK: WOODSTOCK ’99: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Monday, July 26, 1999, and grainy VHS shot out of a car window as the wreckage of Woodstock ‘99 is surveyed....
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy